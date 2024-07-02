Urban space should be rethought: Kharkiv launches a department of inclusive accessibility

For the first time in Ukraine, Kharkiv will establish a department of inclusive accessibility and barrier-free environment. The city authorities are striving to make the city accessible to everyone, including those affected by the war. This was stated by the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Kharkiv is the first city in Ukraine to create a department of inclusive accessibility and barrier-free environment. This is a response to the demand of our time to radically rethink the entire urban space - from streets and public transport to buildings, stairs and parks of Kharkiv - Terekhov summarized.

According to him, it's not just about technical shortcomings, but rather about the need to start forming a completely different urban philosophy. He emphasized that everyone who lives in Kharkiv should have free access to any service or public place. Where all architectural and infrastructure projects will be implemented only if they include inclusive considerations.

By the way, let's be honest, ensuring equal access to participation in public life is our direct responsibility, including to combatants and veterans who are sacrificing themselves for us and our country right now - emphasizes the mayor of Kharkiv.

So, as Terekhov assures us, soon the authorities will begin a comprehensive audit of the state of accessibility in Kharkiv districts and identify the priority needs of the community.

According to a study by the Center for Social Change and Behavioral Economics, the majority of Ukrainians (57%) are familiar with the concept of "barrier-free". However, 34% of respondents do not know about this term.