Up to 2.5 rotating outage groups: how electricity will be cut off in Ukraine on Saturday, October 31

$45.530.0650.680.09
ukenru
04:36 PM • 3196 views
The talks in Abu Dhabi will pave the way for a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin: the Foreign Ministry revealed the details
02:55 PM • 14652 views
Zelenskyy will visit Turkey on October 31 - Erdogan's office
02:33 PM • 15632 views
Ukrainian delegation with evacuated residents of Oleshky has set out for Anapa - ArakhamiaVideo
Exclusive
02:30 PM • 10180 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, 13 of the 16 hearings scheduled for October were postponed
Exclusive
02:03 PM • 13932 views
From the most powerful fleet to “disarmament for gas” - how Ukraine lost its strategic aviationPhotoVideo
11:58 AM • 17048 views
NATO military chief sees no delays in Patriot deliveries to Ukraine
11:20 AM • 17154 views
Budanov on Oleshky: this is an important operation, and it must continuePhoto
Exclusive
October 30, 09:52 AM • 26319 views
Divorce: what needs to be taken into account before applying to court
October 30, 09:42 AM • 17170 views
Lubinets showed the first footage from Oleshky: the delegation met with local residentsVideo
October 30, 09:22 AM • 14094 views
In Kyiv, work has begun on additional crossings over the Dnipro - minister names when they will appear
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
1m/s
78%
755mm
Popular news
How cleaning affects the energy of the homeOctober 30, 07:51 AM • 26301 views
Ian McKellen paid tribute to his "X-Men" co-star Patrick Stewart and recalled their friendshipOctober 30, 08:10 AM • 19778 views
The Ukrainian delegation has already safely reached Oleshky - ArahamiaOctober 30, 09:29 AM • 17384 views
Beyond repair – the most powerful ship of the Russian Navy will be sent for scrap02:14 PM • 7634 views
In Germany, 70 rescuers removed a drunk man from a tree after he was unable to climb down following a party02:32 PM • 4596 views
Publications
From the most powerful fleet to “disarmament for gas” - how Ukraine lost its strategic aviationPhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:03 PM • 13922 views
Divorce: what needs to be taken into account before applying to court
Exclusive
October 30, 09:52 AM • 26314 views
How cleaning affects the energy of the homeOctober 30, 07:51 AM • 26313 views
Shelters, postponements, and new requirements: how the Cabinet of Ministers plans to change the way businesses operate during an air raid alertOctober 29, 07:49 PM • 16274 views
8 of the most atmospheric Christmas markets worth visitingPhotoOctober 29, 05:55 PM • 35698 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
David Arakhamia
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Melania Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Oleshky
Kherson Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Germany, 70 rescuers removed a drunk man from a tree after he was unable to climb down following a party02:32 PM • 4602 views
Ian McKellen paid tribute to his "X-Men" co-star Patrick Stewart and recalled their friendshipOctober 30, 08:10 AM • 19783 views
The star of "X-Men" and "Star Trek," Patrick Stewart, has diedPhotoOctober 29, 10:56 PM • 28787 views
A brewery with a 270-year history is closing in the Czech Republic due to falling demand for beerOctober 29, 02:15 PM • 25873 views
Not just Batman and Superman: James Gunn reveals the plan for DCUOctober 29, 01:11 PM • 27249 views
Actual
Heating
Mikoyan MiG-29
Bild
Tu-160
Tu-95

Up to 2.5 rotating outage groups: how electricity will be cut off in Ukraine on Saturday, October 31

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

On October 31, from 06:00 to 23:59, consumption will be restricted for industry and all categories of consumers. The reason is Russia's attacks on energy facilities.

Up to 2.5 rotating outage groups: how electricity will be cut off in Ukraine on Saturday, October 31

On Saturday, October 31, consumption restrictions of up to 2.5 queues will be applied in Ukraine. This is reported by Ukrenergo, according to UNN.

Details

Tomorrow, October 31, consumption restrictions will necessarily be applied in parts of Ukraine:

  • 06:00–23:59 — power limitation schedules for industry;
    • 06:00–23:59 — hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers (involving 1.5 to 2.5 queues).

      The reason for introducing the restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy facilities.

      Reminder

      Russia continued its attacks on the energy sector, and as of the morning of October 30, there were new power outages in Kyiv and four regions. Emergency power outages are possible in some areas. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, following Russia’s massive attack on the energy sector, 190,000 consumers are still without electricity; emergency outages are already in effect.

      Pavlo Bashynskyi

      SocietyWar in Ukraine
      Electricity outage schedules
      Energy
      Power outage
      Electricity
      Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
      Ukrenergo
      Ukraine
      Kyiv