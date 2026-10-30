Up to 2.5 rotating outage groups: how electricity will be cut off in Ukraine on Saturday, October 31

On Saturday, October 31, consumption restrictions of up to 2.5 queues will be applied in Ukraine. This is reported by Ukrenergo, according to UNN.

Details

Tomorrow, October 31, consumption restrictions will necessarily be applied in parts of Ukraine:

06:00–23:59 — power limitation schedules for industry;

06:00–23:59 — hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers (involving 1.5 to 2.5 queues).

The reason for introducing the restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Reminder

Russia continued its attacks on the energy sector, and as of the morning of October 30, there were new power outages in Kyiv and four regions. Emergency power outages are possible in some areas. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, following Russia’s massive attack on the energy sector, 190,000 consumers are still without electricity; emergency outages are already in effect.