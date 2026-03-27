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Unknown individuals in Prague threw Molotov cocktails at the “Russian House”. The Russian Foreign Ministry has already summoned the Czech ambassador

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

The attackers threw six bottles with an incendiary mixture at the building of the Russian center. Czech police are searching for suspects, and the Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned the ambassador.

Unknown individuals in Prague threw Molotov cocktails at the “Russian House”. The Russian Foreign Ministry has already summoned the Czech ambassador

On Thursday evening, March 26, unknown individuals threw Molotov cocktails at the building of the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Prague. Russia stated that it considers this incident an "unprecedented act of violence that threatened the lives and health of employees," and the Czech ambassador to Russia was summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This was reported by UNN with reference to a Facebook post by the Russian Embassy in the Czech Republic.

On March 26 of this year, at approximately 10:30 PM local time, an attempt was made to set fire to the building of the "Russian House" in Prague. The perpetrator or perpetrators used about six bottles with an incendiary mixture. Three of them exploded outside the building, damaging its facade. Three bottles were thrown onto the second floor of the building – into the library premises, where, by a stroke of luck, none of them exploded.

- stated the embassy.

The embassy noted that the Czech law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident.

The embassy will send a corresponding note to the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in which it will again raise the issue of strengthening security measures by the Czech authorities regarding Russian real estate objects and employees of the "Russian House" in the Czech Republic. We consider this incident an unprecedented act of violence that threatened the lives and health of employees. We will insist on a thorough investigation of the incident and punishment of those responsible, compensation for damages, and prevention of similar incidents in the future.

- added the embassy.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that today, March 27, the Czech ambassador to Russia was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was "expressed a strong protest in connection with the attack on the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Prague on the evening of March 26 using bottles with an incendiary mixture."

Deep concern was expressed about the incident. We demand that the Czech side conduct a prompt and competent investigation of this crime, find and punish those responsible, and take the necessary measures to ensure the security of Russian mission facilities in Prague.

- Zakharova stated.

The Czech police stated that they have been investigating the incident since yesterday evening.

Since yesterday evening, we have been investigating an attack during which someone threw several incendiary bottles at the "Russian House" on Na Zátorce Street, Prague 6. We are looking for the perpetrator, who is suspected of committing the crime of damaging another's property.

- the report says.

The head of the "Russian House" stated: "Several bottles with an incendiary mixture were thrown. Three of them, fortunately, did not explode inside the premises. They were on the windowsill. If a fire had occurred here, nothing would have remained of the building, because there is a library here."

Recall

A powerful explosion occurred in the residential area of Piana del Sole near Rome, as a result of which two elderly people were seriously injured. They were hospitalized, and a total of 29 residents were evacuated from the incident area.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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