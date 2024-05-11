Ukrzaliznytsia turns off lights at major stations during peak hours to save electricity

During peak hours, Ukrzaliznytsia has turned off the lighting of the facades and certain areas of the country's largest railway stations. This is reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrzaliznytsia has joined the national energy saving measures, reducing electricity consumption along with the rest of the country.

During peak hours, the company stopped illuminating the facades and certain areas of the largest railway stations, including those in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Odesa, and Kharkiv.

We urge everyone to participate in energy saving.

Together we can withstand the enemy's energy terror and help restore electricity generation - Ukrzaliznytsia.

In addition, according to the information, if necessary, stations will have indestructibility points where alternative power sources will be available.

