Ukrenergo: restrictions have been lifted in all regions until 17:00, further outage schedules are planned until midnight

In Ukraine, from 11:00 to 17:00, electricity consumption restrictions were lifted in all regions as solar power plants stepped up their operations. At the same time, imports from 5 countries are planned and emergency assistance has already been provided. In the evening, blackout schedules will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine from 17:00 to midnight. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN writes.

"Today, from 00:00 to 11:00, hourly blackouts were in effect in all regions of Ukraine for industrial and residential consumers. At present, from 11:00 to 17:00, the Ukrenergo dispatch center has canceled consumption restrictions in all regions," Ukrenergo said.

As indicated, this became possible due to a decrease in cloud cover in all regions. "Industrial and rooftop solar power plants have increased their production volumes, respectively - the deficit in the power system has decreased. Also, the Ukrainian power system, at the request of the Polish power system operator, is now accepting surplus electricity from this country," the NPC said.

And they urged, if possible, to postpone the use of energy-intensive appliances scheduled for the evening or at night to these daytime hours.

In the evening, hourly outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine for industrial and residential consumers from 17:00 to 24:00 - Ukrenergo said.

Emergency assistance

Yesterday, on May 20, to overcome the deficit in the power system, at the request of Ukrenergo, emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine were activated from 00:00 to 07:00 and from 23:00 to 24:00 from the power systems of Romania, Poland, and Slovakia. Last night, from 00:00 to 07:00, emergency assistance from European countries was also used.

Import

During the day from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 18,242 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,497 MW in some hours.

De-energization

In the morning, during the air raid in Kharkiv region, equipment at one of the energy infrastructure facilities was briefly shut down and emergency power outages were applied to consumers in Kharkiv region. In 30 minutes, after the air raid was over, the equipment was brought back online and power supply was restored.

As of morning, 416 settlements are without electricity. Due to hostilities: there are new power outages in Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions.