Ukrenergo: restrictions have been lifted in all regions until 17:00, further outage schedules are planned until midnight

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84845 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108109 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150924 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154903 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251022 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174275 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165508 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148357 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226275 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 35386 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 33273 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67391 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35496 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61552 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251021 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226275 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212334 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238061 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224826 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84840 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61552 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67391 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113057 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113940 views
Actual
Ukrenergo: restrictions have been lifted in all regions until 17:00, further outage schedules are planned until midnight

Ukrenergo: restrictions have been lifted in all regions until 17:00, further outage schedules are planned until midnight

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22003 views

From 11:00 to 17:00, consumption restrictions were lifted in all regions of Ukraine as solar power plants increased production and planned imports from 5 countries, and from 17:00 to midnight, emergency power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions.

In Ukraine, from 11:00 to 17:00, electricity consumption restrictions were lifted in all regions as solar power plants stepped up their operations. At the same time, imports from 5 countries are planned and emergency assistance has already been provided. In the evening, blackout schedules will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine from 17:00 to midnight. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN writes.

Details

"Today, from 00:00 to 11:00, hourly blackouts were in effect in all regions of Ukraine for industrial and residential consumers. At present, from 11:00 to 17:00, the Ukrenergo dispatch center has canceled consumption restrictions in all regions," Ukrenergo said.

As indicated, this became possible due to a decrease in cloud cover in all regions. "Industrial and rooftop solar power plants have increased their production volumes, respectively - the deficit in the power system has decreased. Also, the Ukrainian power system, at the request of the Polish power system operator, is now accepting surplus electricity from this country," the NPC said.

And they urged, if possible, to postpone the use of energy-intensive appliances scheduled for the evening or at night to these daytime hours.

In the evening, hourly outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine for industrial and residential consumers from 17:00 to 24:00

- Ukrenergo said.

Emergency assistance

Yesterday, on May 20, to overcome the deficit in the power system, at the request of Ukrenergo, emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine were activated from 00:00 to 07:00 and from 23:00 to 24:00 from the power systems of Romania, Poland, and Slovakia. Last night, from 00:00 to 07:00, emergency assistance from European countries was also used.

Import

During the day from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 18,242 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,497 MW in some hours.

De-energization

In the morning, during the air raid in Kharkiv region, equipment at one of the energy infrastructure facilities was briefly shut down and emergency power outages were applied to consumers in Kharkiv region. In 30 minutes, after the air raid was over, the equipment was brought back online and power supply was restored.

As of morning, 416 settlements are without electricity. Due to hostilities: there are new power outages in Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
donetskDonetsk
khersonKherson
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising