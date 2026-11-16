Two Ukrainians who threatened passers-by with a bomb were deported from Poland

In Wrocław, Poland, two Ukrainian citizens aged 18 and 19 threatened passersby with explosives and aimed a replica firearm at them. The men also called themselves terrorists and referred to the terrorist attack in Kraków. After being detained and questioned at the prosecutor’s office, they were deported to Ukraine. This was reported by the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita, citing local police, UNN writes.

Details

The incident occurred on Walońska Street in the Oławska Przedmieście district of Wrocław. According to police, the men were on the balcony of an apartment, from where they shouted to passersby that they were terrorists and had a bomb.

In addition, they directed gestures at random people that imitated firing a firearm. They had a replica weapon with them.

According to police spokeswoman Aleksandra Freus, the men also publicly approved of the commission of a crime, referring to the tragic events in Kraków. In addition, they made threats based on national origin.

Police officers and firefighters arrived at the scene. Law enforcement officers detained both Ukrainians in the apartment.

They were charged with causing a false alarm, publicly approving of a crime, as well as a discriminatory offense and the use of violence or threats motivated by national origin.

Under Polish law, these offenses are punishable by up to eight years in prison.

After being questioned at the prosecutor’s office, the men were handed over to Border Guard officers. They were deported to Ukraine in the evening.

Police emphasized that any threats, false reports of danger, and gestures imitating the use of a weapon would be taken seriously and investigated.

In Warsaw, a 16-year-old Russian national was detained for threatening a mass killing at a school