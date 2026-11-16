In Warsaw, a 16-year-old Russian national was detained for threatening a mass killing at a school

In Poland, a 16-year-old Russian citizen who threatened to carry out a mass killing of students and school authorities in Warsaw’s Ursynów district was detained. By court decision, the teenager was placed in a youth detention center for three months. This was reported by the local police, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on the premises of one of the schools in the Ursynów district. The school administration reported the student’s alarming behavior. According to the police, the 16-year-old teenager threatened to kill many people, making the threats to his classmates and representatives of the school administration. The content of the threats caused justified concern that they might be carried out, so law enforcement officers immediately took action.

Police officers arrived at the school and detained the minor. They then began measures to establish the circumstances of the incident in detail and collect evidence. In particular, law enforcement officers seized the 16-year-old’s phone. The materials found on it proved important to the investigation and indicated suspicion of propaganda of a fascist state system among minors. In addition, the teenager posted photographs on his social media showing a knife and objects resembling weapons.

The materials collected by the police concern threats that may have criminal-law consequences, as well as the content found on the phone. The investigation also covers suspicion that the minor committed another offense of a sexual nature.

After the necessary procedural actions had been carried out, the teenager was taken to a family court. The court applied a temporary preventive measure, placing him in a youth detention center for a period of three months.

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