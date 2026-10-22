Ukrainians face a fine of up to UAH 1,530 for collecting firewood in the forest: what is prohibited and how to legally gather timber

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On the eve of the heating season, which promises to be difficult because of severe frosts in winter and likely disruptions to gas supplies (the result of targeted missile-and-drone attacks by the Russian Armed Forces), Ukrainians are increasingly considering alternative sources — coal and firewood.

It would seem that in rural areas, obtaining firewood should not cause any difficulties. One might simply travel to the nearest forest and take fallen trunks or branches left after logging. But far from everything found in the forest may be taken to one's homestead to heat a stove or a "potbelly stove." After all, in Ukraine, illegal logging carries fines and, in some cases, criminal liability.

How to act lawfully and avoid being left without firewood in winter is explained by UNN.

Fine of up to UAH 1,530: what Ukrainians may be punished for in the forest

The Forest Code distinguishes between general and special use of resources. Mushrooms, berries, and nuts may generally be collected for personal use without a permit. However, different rules apply to the harvesting of timber. Fines are предусмотрені for illegal felling or damage to trees, as well as for transporting or storing illegally felled timber.

In particular, citizens face a fine of up to UAH 1,530 for repeated violations of rules related to illegal tree felling. Moreover, payment is required both for cutting down live trees and for transporting or storing illegally felled timber.

Under Article 65 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, illegal felling or damage to trees and shrubs is punishable by a fine of between UAH 510 and UAH 1,020. If a person commits the relevant violation again within a year after an administrative penalty has been imposed, the fine increases to UAH 1,020–1,530.

Can dry branches and brushwood be collected in the forest without a permit

In Ukraine, the law prohibits independently collecting dry branches, brushwood, and other wood in the forest for heating a home. As explained by the State Environmental Inspectorate (SEI), brushwood is also considered timber. According to the Instruction on Maintaining Electronic Timber Records, it includes thin trunks, treetops, branches, and twigs less than four centimeters in diameter and up to six meters long.

It is also prohibited to take logging residues left after forestry operations without authorization. They are classified as forest resources and are subject to registration. Exceptions apply only to territories where hostilities are currently taking place or have taken place. A special procedure for the free collection of such branches applies there.

SEI specialists advise Ukrainians to contact the local forestry office before collecting branches for heating and clarify whether this is permitted in a particular area. Such an inquiry will help avoid fines and administrative liability and make it possible to legally obtain alternative fuel.

Why fallen trees cannot be taken for firewood independently

In Ukraine, it is prohibited to take fallen, dried-out, or damaged trees from the forest without authorization for use as firewood. Even if a tree fell as a result of strong winds, a storm, or snowfall, it remains a forest resource. Therefore, the law does not permit using it for personal needs.

As explained by the SEI, dead and fallen trees are not considered ownerless. Decisions on their removal, sanitary felling, and subsequent use of the timber are made by forest owners or permanent forest users. Even if a tree has fallen onto a forest road, blocked passage, or poses a danger to people, this still does not grant the right to cut it up independently. In such a case, the relevant forestry office or another authorized service must be notified.

Demand for firewood has surged in Ukraine, with sales doubling compared to 2023 figures

What fines apply in Ukraine for illegal timber harvesting in 2026

In 2026, illegal timber harvesting in Ukraine carries administrative liability and, in certain cases, criminal liability. The penalty depends on the nature of the violation, whether it is repeated, and the damage caused to forestry.

In particular, the following fines may be imposed for violating timber harvesting rules:

from UAH 510 to UAH 1,020 — for citizens for the first violation;

from UAH 1,020 to UAH 1,530 — for a repeat violation within a year, if the person has already been held administratively liable for the respective actions;

from UAH 2,550 to UAH 5,100 — for officials for the first violation;

from UAH 10,200 to UAH 15,300 — for officials for a repeat violation.

In addition, Article 64 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses establishes liability for violating the prescribed procedure for harvesting and removing timber. Such actions carry a fine of UAH 102 to UAH 238 for citizens, and UAH 170 to UAH 272 for officials.

The offender may also be required to compensate for the damage caused to the forest. The amount is calculated separately depending on the nature of the damage, the number of trees, their diameter, and other circumstances.

If illegal felling, transportation, storage, or sale of timber causes substantial damage, liability may arise under Article 246 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. In particular, Part One of this article provides for a fine of UAH 17,000 to UAH 25,500, probation supervision for up to three years, restriction of liberty, or imprisonment for the same period. Under aggravating circumstances, the punishment may be more severe.

Who is allowed to collect firewood free of charge

During martial law, a special procedure applies to residents of territories where hostilities are or were taking place. Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 861 allows, under certain conditions, the free collection of logging residues for household needs. It should be noted that these conditions will remain in effect for six months after the termination or lifting of martial law.

However, this right does not apply to all communities. The sites must be safe, and their list, as well as the days and hours for collection, is approved by the regional defense council.

Only logging residues may be collected: separating a tree trunk from its stump and using gasoline-powered or electric saws is prohibited. Going into the forest without authorization, especially in potentially mined areas, is dangerous.

How to legally procure timber for heating a private house

First of all, people should contact the nearest forestry office or permanent forest user to find out whether the lawful collection of timber is possible in a particular area and what conditions have been established for it.

After that, it is necessary to obtain a document authorizing the harvesting of firewood — a logging ticket or forest ticket. However, it should be remembered that this does not give the right to simply come to the forest and cut down the first tree one sees for personal needs.

Where Ukrainians can legally purchase firewood for the winter

For residents of the vast majority of Ukraine's regions, the simplest lawful way to supply a private house with fuel for the winter remains purchasing ready-made firewood from forestry offices, forest districts, or official suppliers.

Thus, the state-owned enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" sells firewood through forest districts and the official online store Drovaye drovae.gov.ua. To place an order directly at a local unit, a passport and the taxpayer registration number are usually required. The buyer is issued an invoice, and after payment, the pickup of the timber is arranged. Up to 15 cubic meters of firewood can be purchased here per year. The availability of the required species, price, and delivery conditions should be уточнено at the конкретному forest district.

When purchasing from private sellers, it is advisable to verify the origin of the timber and keep the contract, receipt, or another document confirming the purchase.

What to do if a person is stopped with collected firewood

If a person is stopped in the forest while collecting or transporting firewood, the main thing is not to panic and to find out the reason for the inspection. State forest protection officers have the right to check documents for timber, inspect it, and stop vehicles within the scope of their authority. If the firewood was purchased legally, the person should show documents confirming this—for example, a payment receipt, a consignment note, or an invoice from the seller.

It may happen that forestry officials conclude that the timber was harvested illegally and draw up an administrative report. Before signing it, the document should be read carefully. In particular, check whether they have correctly written the personal details, the location of the incident, the circumstances of the violation, and the article under which they intend to hold the person liable.

If a person does not agree with the accusations, they may write this directly in the report and provide their own explanations. They may also refuse to sign, explaining the reason. However, such a refusal does not mean that the case will automatically be closed.

If a fine is nevertheless imposed but the person considers it unfounded, the decision may be appealed. Usually, there are 10 days to do so from the date it was issued.

Reminder

Earlier, UNN wrote about who can receive a subsidy for firewood and coal and how to apply for it.