Ukrainians declared 2500 weapons - National Police

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 58898 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150123 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128882 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136404 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134925 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172697 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110948 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165289 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104514 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132255 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131193 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 46473 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101133 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103358 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 150123 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172697 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165289 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192981 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182147 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131193 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132255 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143389 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134969 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152121 views
Ukrainians declared 2500 weapons - National Police

Ukrainians declared 2500 weapons - National Police

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18205 views

Since November 25, Ukrainian citizens have declared 2,500 firearms and 430,000 rounds of ammunition. The declaration process is ongoing, and some citizens are voluntarily handing over their weapons to the police.

Since November 25, citizens have declared 2,500 firearms and 430,000 rounds of ammunition in Ukraine. This was announced by the head of the National Police's Weapons Control Department, Vyacheslav Savchenko, during a telethon, UNN reports .

"Since the beginning of the declaration, on November 25, 2024, 2,178 citizens have applied directly to the territorial units, who in turn have declared 2,500 firearms," Savchenko said.

He also noted that citizens declare ammunition.

"We have already declared 430 thousand rounds of ammunition. If citizens want to not only declare but also simply hand over firearms because they want to avoid liability, they have the right to do so, and in 94 cases they have already used this right and handed over 94 firearms and more than 30,000 rounds of ammunition," Savchenko said.

He also emphasized that the following types of weapons are not subject to declaration:

⦁ machine guns

⦁ Grenade launchers

⦁ mortars

⦁ flamethrowers

Addendum

On November 25, 2024 , the Law of Ukraine "On the Declaration of Weapons" came into force. Full title of the Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Participation of Civilians in the Defense of Ukraine" on Improving the Procedure for Receiving, Declaring and Handling Firearms.

You have found firearms and ammunition. How to declare them?

⦁ Immediately inform the police about the discovery or presence of the weapon by calling 102

⦁ Within 24 hours, come to the nearest police station at your place of residence to declare weapons or ammunition

⦁ Decide whether to declare the weapon and keep it or voluntarily hand it over to the police

What documents are required to declare firearms and ammunition:

⦁ A written statement

⦁ Passport book or ID card

⦁ A 3.5 by 4.5 cm photograph

⦁ Certificate of residence/registration

⦁ Identification number

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising