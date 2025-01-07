Ukrainians declared 2500 weapons - National Police

Since November 25, citizens have declared 2,500 firearms and 430,000 rounds of ammunition in Ukraine. This was announced by the head of the National Police's Weapons Control Department, Vyacheslav Savchenko, during a telethon, UNN reports .

"Since the beginning of the declaration, on November 25, 2024, 2,178 citizens have applied directly to the territorial units, who in turn have declared 2,500 firearms," Savchenko said.

He also noted that citizens declare ammunition.

"We have already declared 430 thousand rounds of ammunition. If citizens want to not only declare but also simply hand over firearms because they want to avoid liability, they have the right to do so, and in 94 cases they have already used this right and handed over 94 firearms and more than 30,000 rounds of ammunition," Savchenko said.

He also emphasized that the following types of weapons are not subject to declaration:

⦁ machine guns

⦁ Grenade launchers

⦁ mortars

⦁ flamethrowers

Addendum

On November 25, 2024 , the Law of Ukraine "On the Declaration of Weapons" came into force. Full title of the Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Participation of Civilians in the Defense of Ukraine" on Improving the Procedure for Receiving, Declaring and Handling Firearms.

You have found firearms and ammunition. How to declare them?

⦁ Immediately inform the police about the discovery or presence of the weapon by calling 102

⦁ Within 24 hours, come to the nearest police station at your place of residence to declare weapons or ammunition

⦁ Decide whether to declare the weapon and keep it or voluntarily hand it over to the police

What documents are required to declare firearms and ammunition:

⦁ A written statement

⦁ Passport book or ID card

⦁ A 3.5 by 4.5 cm photograph

⦁ Certificate of residence/registration

⦁ Identification number