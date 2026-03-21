Ukrainian ski acrobats won gold at the Junior World Championship

In Switzerland, Ukrainian ski acrobats won gold at the Junior World Freestyle Championship. This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The World Freestyle Championship in Airolo, Switzerland, is coming to an end. After a successful previous competition day, where Diana Yablonska climbed to the third step of the podium in individual ski acrobatics competitions, the Ukrainians successfully performed in the team competitions!

The "blue and yellow" team was represented by Diana Yablonska, Mykyta Tarhonskyi, and Roman Bondarchuk. The Ukrainians qualified for the final with the best result. Our ski acrobats had no equals in the final, where awards were contested - the message says.

Diana and Mykyta performed a bFF (back Full Full) jump — a double back somersault with two twists with a difficulty of 3.150. Diana, a participant in the 2026 Olympic Games, received a score of 75.60 points from the judges — the highest among the finalists — and put the Ukrainian team in the interim lead. After Mykyta's jump, which the judges scored at 80.64 points, our team continued to hold the lead. Roman Bondarchuk put the golden dot, performing a double back somersault with four twists — bdFdF (back-Double Full-Double Full) with a difficulty of 3.900 for 91.26 points.

The final score of 247.50 points allowed the Ukrainian team to confidently win the team ski acrobatics competition!

It should be noted that this is only the second highest award in the history of Ukrainian athletes' performances at junior freestyle championships. The medal treasury of Ukrainians includes: 2 gold, 3 silver, and 6 bronze medals.

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