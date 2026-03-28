Ukrainian-Polish search operations completed in Rivne region, no mass graves found

$43.8850.61
ukenru
08:29 AM • 178 views
Zelenskyy continues his tour of the Persian Gulf region - agreed with the UAE on cooperation in security and defenseVideo
08:19 AM • 790 views
Russia launched 273 drones at Ukraine, with the main strike targeting Odesa region; 252 neutralized
07:00 AM • 10948 views
"If you can do better, we'll step aside": Rubio sharply responded to Kallas regarding US loss of patience with Russia - Axios
07:00 AM • 16373 views
Clock change: when and why the time is changed to daylight saving time
March 27, 07:46 PM • 21836 views
Zelenskyy announced that he is negotiating diesel supplies during his visit to the Middle East
Exclusive
March 27, 01:21 PM • 49652 views
Why the Ministry of Health should conduct a comprehensive inspection of Odesa region's healthcare system
Exclusive
March 27, 12:50 PM • 69255 views
How the EU can "bypass" Orban and unblock €90 billion for Ukraine
Exclusive
March 27, 11:09 AM • 41697 views
Search at Poplavsky's: law enforcement investigates embezzlement of about UAH 300 million
Exclusive
March 27, 10:01 AM • 66256 views
"Surcharge for the flag of Ukraine". The "Ukrainian Air Transport Association" spoke about the working conditions of Ukrainian airlines abroad
March 27, 08:55 AM • 32579 views
Ukraine and Saudi Arabia signed a defense cooperation agreement - Zelenskyy announced detailsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
3.1m/s
64%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
G7 countries will help unblock the Strait of Hormuz, but there is a conditionMarch 27, 10:32 PM • 13287 views
"The strength of our army is its people": Syrskyi awarded soldiers of assault units in the Southern Operational ZonePhotoMarch 27, 11:41 PM • 9262 views
African countries once again accuse Russia of recruiting for war - CPDMarch 28, 12:17 AM • 11606 views
Occupiers struck a maternity hospital and private sector in Odesa: many woundedMarch 28, 01:29 AM • 9600 views
Attack on Odesa: number of injured increases, including a childPhoto02:39 AM • 22657 views
Publications
Clock change: when and why the time is changed to daylight saving time07:00 AM • 16372 views
Movie Reviews 2026: Ukrainian and World PremieresVideoMarch 27, 09:23 PM • 23929 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend of March 28-29 for adults and childrenPhotoMarch 27, 04:52 PM • 23326 views
How the EU can "bypass" Orban and unblock €90 billion for Ukraine
Exclusive
March 27, 12:50 PM • 69255 views
"Surcharge for the flag of Ukraine". The "Ukrainian Air Transport Association" spoke about the working conditions of Ukrainian airlines abroad
Exclusive
March 27, 10:01 AM • 66256 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Serhiy Lysak
Karol Nawrocki
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears accuses ex-bodyguard of iCloud hack - new high-profile scandalMarch 27, 05:38 PM • 15962 views
Oleksiy Sukhanov revealed whether his heart is currently taken and how he feels about relationshipsMarch 27, 03:21 PM • 19983 views
Pavlo Zibrov revealed his secret to thick mustache - a recipe from the People's Artist of UkraineMarch 27, 01:02 PM • 25101 views
Reese Witherspoon celebrated her anniversary with her family - bright photos from the celebrationVideoMarch 27, 11:30 AM • 30202 views
Elton John celebrated his 79th birthday and received a touching greeting from his husbandVideoMarch 26, 03:55 PM • 35718 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Film
Shahed-136

Ukrainian-Polish search operations completed in Rivne region, no mass graves found

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1316 views

A joint expedition surveyed over 1000 square meters in the village of Uhly. Researchers found an old German cemetery, but no mass graves were discovered.

Ukrainian-Polish search operations completed in Rivne region, no mass graves found

In Uhly, Rivne region, search operations have been completed within the framework of the Ukrainian-Polish expedition, which was agreed upon by the working group on historical memory; no mass graves were found, the Ministry of Culture reported, writes UNN.

On March 27, search operations were completed in the village of Uhly, Rivne region, conducted jointly by a Ukrainian-Polish expedition.

- stated the Ministry of Culture.

"Ukraine and Poland are working together to establish the truth about the difficult moments of our common history and to honor the memory of the victims. Such cooperation helps strengthen trust between our peoples," said Deputy Minister of Culture Ivan Verbytskyi.

According to the report, during the search operations, Ukrainian specialists, together with Polish researchers, "examined all planned areas - a total of more than 1000 square meters." In particular, "they investigated the territory of the former German evangelical cemetery and adjacent areas - according to legends, it was there that the residents of the village of Uhly, who died in 1943, could have been buried."

As a result of the research, it was possible to determine the location where the village chapel once stood, as well as to discover civilian German burials from the late 19th - early 20th centuries. During the work, a single burial of a man was also recorded - the circumstances and time of his death are still unknown and will be investigated further. No mass graves were found.

- reported the Ministry of Culture.

Addition

The work began on March 23 based on a permit from the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine, following agreements reached by the Ukrainian-Polish Working Group on Historical Memory. They were also confirmed during the meeting between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the President of the Republic of Poland Karol Nawrocki. The initiator of the work was Karolina Romanowska, head of the "Polish-Ukrainian Reconciliation" society.

Search operations have begun in Rivne region at the burial site of World War II victims23.03.26, 18:25 • 4175 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCultureNews of the World
Village
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Karol Nawrocki
Rivne Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland