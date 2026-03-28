Ukrainian-Polish search operations completed in Rivne region, no mass graves found

In Uhly, Rivne region, search operations have been completed within the framework of the Ukrainian-Polish expedition, which was agreed upon by the working group on historical memory; no mass graves were found, the Ministry of Culture reported, writes UNN.

On March 27, search operations were completed in the village of Uhly, Rivne region, conducted jointly by a Ukrainian-Polish expedition. - stated the Ministry of Culture.

"Ukraine and Poland are working together to establish the truth about the difficult moments of our common history and to honor the memory of the victims. Such cooperation helps strengthen trust between our peoples," said Deputy Minister of Culture Ivan Verbytskyi.

According to the report, during the search operations, Ukrainian specialists, together with Polish researchers, "examined all planned areas - a total of more than 1000 square meters." In particular, "they investigated the territory of the former German evangelical cemetery and adjacent areas - according to legends, it was there that the residents of the village of Uhly, who died in 1943, could have been buried."

As a result of the research, it was possible to determine the location where the village chapel once stood, as well as to discover civilian German burials from the late 19th - early 20th centuries. During the work, a single burial of a man was also recorded - the circumstances and time of his death are still unknown and will be investigated further. No mass graves were found. - reported the Ministry of Culture.

Addition

The work began on March 23 based on a permit from the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine, following agreements reached by the Ukrainian-Polish Working Group on Historical Memory. They were also confirmed during the meeting between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the President of the Republic of Poland Karol Nawrocki. The initiator of the work was Karolina Romanowska, head of the "Polish-Ukrainian Reconciliation" society.

Search operations have begun in Rivne region at the burial site of World War II victims