Ukrainian military warns of enemy "Dagger" launch

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the enemy launched a Kinzhal missile, UNN reports.

"Kinzhal launch!" reads the message of 7.08.

The missile was probably fired in the direction of Dnipro.

Also, the air force reported that the enemy's 4th MiG-31K took off from Savasleyka, Nizhny Novgorod region!

The military urges everyone to stay in shelters.