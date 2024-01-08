Ukrainian military warns of enemy "Dagger" launch
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Air Force reports the launch of an enemy Kinzhal missile, likely aimed at Dnipro; calls for shelter as a MiG-31K takes off from Nizhny Novgorod.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the enemy launched a Kinzhal missile, UNN reports.
"Kinzhal launch!" reads the message of 7.08.
The missile was probably fired in the direction of Dnipro.
Also, the air force reported that the enemy's 4th MiG-31K took off from Savasleyka, Nizhny Novgorod region!
The military urges everyone to stay in shelters.