Ukrainian military forces struck one of Russia’s largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes in Salavat with FP-1 drones

The Defense Forces struck the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil-refining complex in Salavat, Republic of Bashkortostan, Russian Federation, where a fire broke out. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, UNN writes.

It is noted that the facility was struck on October 8.

"Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat" is one of the largest oil-refining and petrochemical complexes in the Russian Federation. The enterprise has the capacity to process up to 10 million tonnes of hydrocarbon feedstock per year and produces motor gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, polyethylene, and other oil-refining and petrochemical products.

The General Staff emphasized that this enterprise is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian Federation’s armed forces.

"The destruction of similar facilities belonging to the Russian aggressor is Ukraine’s exercise of its inherent right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and is aimed at reducing the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation," the General Staff emphasized.

Ukraine’s defense company Fire Point confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Salavat and reported that the strike was carried out by FP-1 drones.

"FP-1 drones visited the oil refinery in Bashkortostan today. More than 1,300 km from the border with Ukraine," the company noted.

Denys Shtilerman, co-founder of the Ukrainian manufacturer of long-range weapons Fire Point, also confirmed the strike on this oil-refining and petrochemical complex of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian FP-1 UAVs struck a Moscow oil refinery