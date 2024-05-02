Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 121 combat engagements took place in the frontline

Over the last day, 121 combat engagements took place in the frontline. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 63 air strikes, fired 72 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

On the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers repelled 14 attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Kotlyarivka, Berestove, Kopanky in Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region.

In the Liman sector, 14 attacks by the enemy were repelled in the areas of Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Nevske and Serebryansky forestry in Luhansk region, as well as Terniv in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our soldiers repelled 20 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnekamianske, Spirne, Novyi, Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 39 attacks in the areas of Kalynove, Arkhangelske, Progress, Ocheretyno, Sokil, Soloveove, Novopokrovske, Semenivka, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove, Pervomayske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhayne in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 22 times.

On the Orikhivsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 2 times near Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhya region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, over the past day, it made 9 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

