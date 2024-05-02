Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 121 combat engagements took place in the frontline

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102930 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112651 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155256 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158749 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255614 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175131 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166166 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148454 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228864 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113110 views

Popular news
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 33618 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 39132 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 45559 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 43041 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 31390 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255614 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228864 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214658 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240253 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226817 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102930 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 74301 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 80582 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113929 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114777 views
Actual
Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 121 combat engagements took place in the frontline

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26006 views

Over the past day, 121 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline in Ukraine, during which the enemy launched 5 missile attacks, 63 air strikes and 72 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the last day, 121 combat engagements took place in the frontline. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 63 air strikes, fired 72 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

  • On the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers repelled 14 attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Kotlyarivka, Berestove, Kopanky in Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region.
  • In the Liman sector, 14 attacks by the enemy were repelled in the areas of Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Nevske and Serebryansky forestry in Luhansk region, as well as Terniv in Donetsk region.
  • In the Bakhmut sector, our soldiers repelled 20 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnekamianske, Spirne, Novyi, Donetsk region.
  • In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 39 attacks in the areas of Kalynove, Arkhangelske, Progress, Ocheretyno, Sokil, Soloveove, Novopokrovske, Semenivka, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove, Pervomayske in Donetsk region.
  • In the Novopavlivsk sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhayne in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 22 times.
  • On the Orikhivsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 2 times near Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhya region.
  • In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, over the past day, it made 9 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
berestoveBerestovo
staromaiorskeStaromayorskoye
dnieperDnieper
bakhmutBakhmut
khersonKherson
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising