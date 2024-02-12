Ukraine's neighboring countries have begun to respond more actively to threats posed by Russian missiles and drones - Ihnat

Ukraine's neighboring countries have begun to respond more actively to threats that appear close to their borders. We are talking about Russian missiles and drones. This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force, Colonel Yuriy Ihnat, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

There are NATO centers in the countries that are members of the Alliance. Accordingly, they coordinate with each other and respond to a particular threat. Each country has its own air force - Poland and Romania - and accordingly, they have begun to respond more actively to the threats that appear close to their borders. The threats are well-known to everyone - these are strike drones and missiles, which Russia often uses too close to border areas - Ignat said.

He noted that this applies in particular to the Danube region, where Ukrainian port infrastructure is under attack, and to the Lviv region, where there have been cases where debris has fallen into Poland.

Recently, during the attack of Russian drones in Odesa region, Romania announced warnings for the population of border settlements and sent F-16 fighters into the sky.