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Ukraine will receive weapons through NATO’s new mechanism — the Ministry of Defence explained its features and advantages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3338 views

Ukraine has joined the NSPA partnership and will be able to procure weapons faster. Ukrainian manufacturers will gain access to the Agency’s tenders.

Ukraine will receive weapons through NATO’s new mechanism — the Ministry of Defence explained its features and advantages
Illustrative photo

For the first time, Ukraine will have the opportunity to procure military equipment through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA – NATO Support and Procurement Agency). The Ministry of Defence announced this and added that it will open opportunities for Ukraine’s defence industry both to receive and provide services through the Agency, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Ministry of Defence, this is provided for by the Cooperation Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the NATO Support and Procurement Organization (NSPO) on the Security Cooperation Support Partnership (SCSP).

On 13 August 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the draft Agreement, and on 14 October 2026, the Agreement was signed by Ukraine’s Minister of Defence, Yevhenii Khmara. 

Ukraine becomes a partner in the NSPA procurement system

According to the ministry, the partnership was created to ensure stable and long-term support for Ukraine. It will make it possible to consolidate requests for assistance from Ukraine, capability coalitions and other NATO structures, as well as to use the Agency’s existing procurement and supply mechanisms. The Agreement was developed so that Ukraine could join the Partnership and communicate its needs, as well as conduct defence procurement.

Ukraine is developing cooperation with NATO in the area of procurement, and participation in this Partnership provides a unique opportunity to gain access to all the services and capabilities of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency for our needs. Ukraine is the first and only country (and, moreover, a non-NATO member) for which a separate Partnership has been created as a single point of entry to the Agency’s operations, while Ukrainian industry has also been granted broad access to the Agency’s tenders.Mstyslav BanikDeputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine

The Deputy Minister of Defence noted that this expands Ukraine’s access to NATO markets with vetted suppliers.

Details of the agreement on Ukraine’s participation in NATO procurement

Through participation in the SCSP, Ukraine will potentially be able to use the capabilities of 45 NSPA partnerships, which cover various weapons systems and provide for their procurement, maintenance and support throughout their entire life cycle.

The Agreement provides for:

  • Faster procurement for the needs of the Defence Forces. Ukraine’s requests will be able to be processed through existing NSPA contracts or by concluding new ones.This will make it possible to meet Ukraine’s needs more quickly through the emergency-response procurement mechanism.
    • To conclude a new contract, NSPA may announce a tender in accordance with Ukraine’s needs – both foreign and Ukrainian companies will participate in it simultaneously.
      • More advantageous procurement conditions. NSPA will be able to combine Ukraine’s needs with those of other countries. Consolidated orders strengthen negotiating positions and make it possible to obtain better pricing conditions.
        • More flexible procedures. To accelerate procurement and supply within the partnership, the Agency will be able to adapt standard mechanisms to Ukraine’s needs.

          In addition, procurement will have several sources of financing. It may be financed from Ukraine’s state budget, by international partners or through joint financing.

          New opportunities for Ukrainian defence-industry manufacturers

          The Ministry of Defence added that another important area is the involvement of Ukrainian defence companies in NSPA procurement.

          Ukraine’s defence industry is developing rapidly, increasing its production capabilities and creating new solutions. We want our partners to gain access to this experience and technology, and Ukrainian manufacturers to gain access to new cooperation opportunities. This is a partnership from which both sides will benefit.

          Manufacturers will have the opportunity to register in the Agency’s supplier database, submit proposals, participate in tenders on an equal footing with foreign companies and conclude contracts with NSPA. The relevant mechanism is provided for a period of 5 years, starting in April 2025.

          For Ukraine’s defence industry, this is an opportunity to attract new orders, expand production and gradually integrate into international defence supply chains.

          Practical consultations for manufacturers

          The signing of the Agreement was announced on October 14 during the NSPA Industry Outreach Event, which the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine organized jointly with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency. 

          The event brought together around 150 representatives of Ukrainian defense industry enterprises.

          During the meeting, manufacturers  received information about registration in the NSPA system, preparing and submitting proposals, undergoing tender procedures, and requirements for potential suppliers. NSPA brings together capabilities in the areas of procurement, logistics, medical and infrastructure support, and also provides operational and system support and services to NATO member states, the Alliance’s military command authorities, and partner countries.

          This partnership will help deepen the integration of Ukrainian industry with opportunities for growth, while enabling allies and partners to adopt Ukrainian experience in combat-tested innovation and operational experience. Our goal is to continue strengthening Ukraine’s industrial base and incorporating this experience into the supply and sustainment of capabilities.

          The Ministry of Defense continues to work on developing cooperation with NATO and expanding Ukraine’s access to the means needed by the Security and Defense Forces in the fight against the enemy. It is also working to involve Ukrainian manufacturers in international procurement mechanisms, secure new orders, and scale up production for the needs of the Defense Forces. 

          We would like to remind you

          As the Financial Times wrote, NATO will allow Ukraine to purchase weapons, ammunition, and military equipment through its centralized procurement agency, potentially enabling Kyiv to receive defense supplies "faster and more cheaply."

          Antonina Tumanova

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