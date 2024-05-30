ukenru
Ukraine may receive a million shells under Czech initiative by the end of the year - Blinken in Prague

Ukraine may receive a million shells under Czech initiative by the end of the year - Blinken in Prague

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23805 views

Ukraine is expected to receive a million shells by the end of the year thanks to the Czech initiative, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said during his visit to Prague.

The United States expects that one million shells will be delivered to Ukraine by the end of the year thanks to the Czech initiative," said US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during his working visit to Prague on May 30. This was reported by UNN with reference to Novinky. 

Details 

Blinkin began his visit to Prague from the military airport in Kabele, where he met with Defense Minister Yana Chernokhova. There they examined military equipment that the Czech Republic sends to Ukraine.

In his speech, Blinken stressed that the Czech Republic can largely become an example for other NATO countries. 

"The Czech Republic has trained nine thousand Ukrainian soldiers and provided military equipment worth six billion kronor. This is necessary so that Ukraine can resist Russia," Blinken said.

He added that it is commendable that the Czech Republic is looking around the world for 155 mm ammunition, which Ukraine urgently needs on the battlefield. 

We expect that one million shells will be delivered through this initiative by the end of the year

- he noted.

Tsernokhova said that the Czech army has supplied Ukraine with tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and combat helicopters. "Now we are working on the supply of hundreds of thousands of critical artillery ammunition," the minister added.

Add

Czech prime minister Petr Fiala said on Tuesday that 15 EU and NATO countries have already contributed more than 1.6 billion euros to the Czech ammunition supply initiative. According to him, the first tens of thousands of 155 mm ammunition will arrive in Ukraine in June, and the country can expect the first batch in the coming days.

Addition

Czech arms manufacturer Czechoslavak Group, the largest ammunition supplier in Central Europe, said that due to rising prices and poor quality half of the shells promised to Ukraine will not be able to be sent as quickly as planned.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Contact us about advertising