Ukraine will be allowed to strike at a greater distance if Russia tries to expand the front - State Department official

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26611 views

If Russia tries to expand the front, Ukraine will be allowed to fire at greater distances, a State Department official said.

Ukraine will be allowed to fire at a greater distance if Russia tries to expand the front, said Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs James O'Brien at a hearing in Congress, UNN reports with reference to Voice of America.

If Russia tries to expand the current front, Ukraine will be allowed to fire at a greater distance

- Assistant Secretary of State O'Brien said  

But now, according to O'Brien, Russia is losing its ability to attack because of Ukraine's destruction of Russian facilities near the border.

"We are seeing a dramatic change in Russia's ability to sustain its campaign against Ukraine because of the loss of facilities in the area where it is allowed to fire," O'Brien said during the hearing.

He added that the U.S. priority was to provide weapons and concentrate them "in areas of greatest need.

"At first, it was the area where Russia was conducting an offensive near Kharkiv. And now, as Jake Sullivan (US National Security Advisor - ed.) said last week, if Russia tries to expand that front, Ukraine will be allowed to reach targets at a greater distance," O'Brien said during the hearing.

Ukraine's use of US-supplied weapons in Russia not limited to near Kharkiv - Pentagon21.06.24, 10:08 • 102012 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Voice of America
United States Department of State
The Pentagon
United States Congress
Jake Sullivan
United States
Ukraine
Kharkiv
