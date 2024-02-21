Ukraine to sign new security agreements with several countries in the coming weeks - Zelenskyy

Ukraine will sign security agreements with several countries in the coming weeks. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his daily video address to Ukrainians, UNN reports.

We are preparing several new security agreements in the coming weeks. I am grateful to our teams that are preparing them, and I am grateful to our partners. ," the President announced.

Details

Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised that new security agreements with our partners would be "very substantive.

In particular, he said that it would outline new defense support for our soldiers, specific financial guarantees for our state, and political cooperation, which, according to President Zelenskyy, "brings Ukraine - our state, our society - closer to greater opportunities, to greater interaction with the world, to greater strength.

However, Zelenskyy did not specify which countries Ukraine would sign security agreements with in the coming weeks.

Recall

The day before , UNN wrote with reference to the OP that Ukraine and Canada held a two-day round of talks on a bilateral security agreement.

On the same day, Ukraine continued online negotiations with Italy on a bilateral security agreement as part of the implementation of the G7 declaration in support of Ukraine.

Last week, Ukrainian presidential spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov announced on We are Ukraine TV that Denmark and the Netherlands may be the next countries with which Ukraine will sign bilateral security agreements.