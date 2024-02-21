ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

March 1, 07:52 PM
March 1, 08:39 PM
March 1, 08:57 PM
March 1, 09:14 PM
12:27 AM
February 28, 02:39 PM
February 28, 09:20 AM
February 28, 06:23 AM
February 27, 01:15 PM
February 27, 11:50 AM
March 1, 06:49 PM
March 1, 05:32 PM
March 1, 04:47 PM
March 1, 11:06 AM
March 1, 08:56 AM
Ukraine to sign new security agreements with several countries in the coming weeks - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27841 views

According to President Zelenskyy, Ukraine will sign security agreements with several countries in the coming weeks to receive more defense support, financial guarantees, and political cooperation.

Ukraine will sign security agreements with several countries in the coming weeks. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his daily video address to Ukrainians, UNN reports.

We are preparing several new security agreements in the coming weeks. I am grateful to our teams that are preparing them, and I am grateful to our partners.

 ," the President announced.

Details

Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised that new security agreements with our partners would be "very substantive.

In particular, he said that it would outline new defense support for our soldiers, specific financial guarantees for our state, and political cooperation, which, according to President Zelenskyy, "brings Ukraine - our state, our society - closer to greater opportunities, to greater interaction with the world, to greater strength.

However, Zelenskyy did not specify which countries Ukraine would sign security agreements with in the coming weeks.

Recall

The day before , UNN wrote with reference to the OP that Ukraine and Canada held a two-day round of talks on a bilateral security agreement.

On the same day, Ukraine continued online negotiations with Italy on a bilateral security agreement as part of the implementation of the G7 declaration in support of Ukraine.

Last week,  Ukrainian presidential spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov announced on We are Ukraine TV that Denmark and the Netherlands may be the next countries with which Ukraine will sign bilateral security agreements.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

AnnouncementsPolitics
g7G7
denmarkDenmark
canadaCanada
italyItaly
netherlandsNetherlands
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

