Ukraine strengthens defense cooperation with the EU, focusing on anti-ballistic solutions

Ukraine is expanding cooperation with the European Union in the defense industry and launching new joint projects, particularly in the production of drones, air defense systems, and long-range weapons. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

According to him, the relevant agreements were discussed during a meeting with European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius and EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová.

The parties identified flexible financing as a key priority, which will allow Ukraine to quickly direct resources to critically important areas, including the production of drones, anti-drone systems, and the development of long-range capabilities.

The need to unblock an EU loan of 90 billion euros is separately emphasized, which should ensure the scaling up of production and faster coverage of front-line needs.

The parties also agreed on deepening the integration of the Ukrainian defense industry into the European system and launching joint projects within the framework of relevant EU programs.

Key areas of cooperation include:

– joint production of weapons, including drones, air defense systems, and strike weapons;

– testing new technologies directly in combat conditions with subsequent scaling of effective solutions;

– investments in the restoration and modernization of the Ukrainian defense industry.

According to Fedorov, 260 million euros have already been allocated for these needs within the framework of relevant support programs.

In addition, special attention is paid to the development of anti-ballistic solutions, in particular the creation of missiles for intercepting ballistic targets.

The Ukrainian side thanked the European Union for its systemic support and readiness to deepen cooperation in the defense sector.

The Ministry of Defense has approved the new interceptor drone "Shvidun" for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.