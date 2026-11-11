Ukraine seeks 10 years of support for an 800,000-strong army after the war - AFP

Ukraine seeks postwar support for its 800,000-strong army for at least 10 years. AFP reports this, citing a source, writes UNN.

Details

In Abu Dhabi, Ukraine’s chief negotiator Rustem Umerov met with U.S. envoys and representatives of Europe, the EU and NATO ahead of the start of the talks. The talks are also being attended by the top U.S. and NATO general in Europe, Alexus Grynkewich.

In a joint statement, the Europeans, Ukraine, the United States and NATO reaffirmed their "shared commitment to a strong postwar European security architecture."

Umerov said that Ukraine’s priorities remain securing a ceasefire and security guarantees. "Our people are waiting for this war to end," he said.

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and France, in Paris, highly praised U.S. efforts to achieve a "partial ceasefire," which could become "the first step toward a full and unconditional ceasefire."

Ukraine, the publication writes, is also insisting on postwar support for its army.

A senior Ukrainian source told AFP that Ukraine needs at least 10 years of financial support to maintain an 800,000-strong army capable of defending itself against any future attack by Russia - the report says.

Europeans issued a joint statement after meeting with Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi — they mentioned the post-war security architecture