Ukraine is ready to start negotiations with Estonia on bilateral security agreement as soon as possible - Zhovkva

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103071 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130389 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131084 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172474 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170015 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276954 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178001 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167043 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148740 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245423 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102694 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 93440 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 90459 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100443 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 44630 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276955 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245423 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230626 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256052 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241888 views
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 10707 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130389 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104123 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104222 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120492 views
Ukraine is ready to start negotiations with Estonia on bilateral security agreement as soon as possible - Zhovkva

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32249 views

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia Küllike Sillaste-Elling to discuss the structure and thematic blocks of the future bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and Estonia.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia Küllike Sillaste-Elling. According to the Presidential Office, the participants of the meeting discussed the structure of the future bilateral security agreement and its thematic blocks, UNN reports.

Zhovkva thanked the Estonian side for the recent consensus decision of the EU leaders to create a new financial instrument for Ukraine - the Ukraine Facility worth EUR 50 billion for 2024-2027. The Deputy Head of the Presidential Office informed his Estonian colleagues about Ukraine's next steps towards the actual opening of negotiations on EU membership.

Ukraine holds third round of talks with the Netherlands on bilateral agreement on security guarantees05.02.24, 21:44 • 37693 views

According to the OP, the main focus was on providing our country with effective security guarantees, as envisaged by the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine adopted at the NATO Summit in Vilnius last July.

The participants of the meeting discussed the structure of the future bilateral security agreement and its thematic blocks. It was agreed to start negotiations on its conclusion as soon as possible.

Ukraine and Canada held talks on a security assurance agreement29.01.24, 18:45 • 52939 views

The Deputy Head of the Presidential Office noted Estonia's leadership in a number of priority areas.

"Thank you for your country's proactive position on the use of frozen Russian assets to restore Ukraine, bring the aggressor to justice, and the need to continue sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation. We appreciate Estonia's leadership in the areas of IT and cybersecurity. The relevant provisions should be properly reflected in our future security agreement," emphasized Ihor Zhovkva.

24.02.23, 16:09 • 951778 views

The interlocutors also discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and preparations for the Global Peace Summit. The Deputy Head of the Office of the President emphasized the importance of working together to organize the event, in particular, to involve as many countries of the Global South as possible in its holding.

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
canadaCanada
europeEurope
netherlandsNetherlands
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising