Ukraine holds third round of talks with the Netherlands on bilateral agreement on security guarantees

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103032 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130340 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131038 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172439 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169998 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276924 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177996 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167042 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148739 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245391 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102664 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 93233 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 90237 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100404 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 44353 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276924 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245391 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230595 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256025 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241864 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 10544 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130340 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104118 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104215 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120486 views
Ukraine holds third round of talks with the Netherlands on bilateral agreement on security guarantees

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37693 views

Ukraine and the Netherlands held talks in Kyiv on bilateral security guarantees and discussed a revised draft agreement. The participants noted the progress made and agreed on a schedule of further actions to finalize the bilateral agreement.

The third round of talks with the Netherlands on bilateral security guarantees was held in Kyiv today, UNN reports, citing the Presidential Office.

The Ukrainian negotiating team was headed by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva.

He thanked the Dutch side for the EU's approval on February 1 of an extremely important decision to create a new financial instrument for Ukraine, the Ukraine Facility, with a size of up to EUR 50 billion for 2024-2027.

Zelenskyy meets with Canadian Foreign Minister: security guarantees for Ukraine discussed02.02.24, 15:12 • 25027 views

"Sustained support and cohesion of the EU are critical for our economic and financial stability, as well as military assistance and sanctions pressure on the aggressor. All this brings our common victory closer," emphasized Ihor Zhovkva.

The parties thoroughly discussed the revised draft of the relevant security agreement and agreed on positions on certain elements of the document.

Ukraine starts negotiations on security guarantees with Romania14.01.24, 16:15 • 39086 views

The participants noted the progress made and agreed on a schedule of further actions to finalize the bilateral agreement.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsKyiv
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
netherlandsNetherlands
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising