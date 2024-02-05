Ukraine holds third round of talks with the Netherlands on bilateral agreement on security guarantees

The third round of talks with the Netherlands on bilateral security guarantees was held in Kyiv today, UNN reports, citing the Presidential Office.

The Ukrainian negotiating team was headed by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva.

He thanked the Dutch side for the EU's approval on February 1 of an extremely important decision to create a new financial instrument for Ukraine, the Ukraine Facility, with a size of up to EUR 50 billion for 2024-2027.

"Sustained support and cohesion of the EU are critical for our economic and financial stability, as well as military assistance and sanctions pressure on the aggressor. All this brings our common victory closer," emphasized Ihor Zhovkva.

The parties thoroughly discussed the revised draft of the relevant security agreement and agreed on positions on certain elements of the document.

The participants noted the progress made and agreed on a schedule of further actions to finalize the bilateral agreement.