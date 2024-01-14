Ukraine starts negotiations on security guarantees with Romania

ukenru
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Ukraine starts negotiations on security guarantees with Romania

Ukraine starts negotiations on security guarantees with Romania

Kyiv  •  UNN

 39087 views

In Davos, the Ukrainian side, with the participation of the head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak, began bilateral talks with Romanian Foreign Ministry Secretary of State Iulian Fotu on concluding a bilateral security agreement.

Ukraine has started negotiations with Romania on an agreement on security guarantees for our country. According to UNN, this was reported by the Presidential Office.

Details

It is specified that on the sidelines of the fourth meeting of national security advisers and political advisers to the leaders of states on the implementation of the Peace Formula in Davos, Switzerland, the Ukrainian side, with the participation of the head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak, began bilateral talks with the Secretary of State of the Romanian Foreign Ministry Iulian Fotu on the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement.

The talks were initiated pursuant to the instruction of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine. They marked an increase in bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership. This was a logical continuation of the agreements following the telephone conversation between the Presidents of Ukraine and Romania on January 9, 2024, and a step towards the implementation of the Joint Declaration of the leaders of both countries of October 10, 2023

- the statement said.

According to the OP, Romania became the ninth country to start bilateral security talks with Ukraine and reaffirmed its unwavering support for the independence and territorial integrity of our country, as well as its European and Euro-Atlantic path.

The parties discussed the main elements of a future bilateral security agreement and agreed on modalities for further negotiations.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Politics

