Ukraine starts negotiations on security guarantees with Romania

Ukraine has started negotiations with Romania on an agreement on security guarantees for our country. According to UNN, this was reported by the Presidential Office.

Details

It is specified that on the sidelines of the fourth meeting of national security advisers and political advisers to the leaders of states on the implementation of the Peace Formula in Davos, Switzerland, the Ukrainian side, with the participation of the head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak, began bilateral talks with the Secretary of State of the Romanian Foreign Ministry Iulian Fotu on the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement.

The talks were initiated pursuant to the instruction of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine. They marked an increase in bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership. This was a logical continuation of the agreements following the telephone conversation between the Presidents of Ukraine and Romania on January 9, 2024, and a step towards the implementation of the Joint Declaration of the leaders of both countries of October 10, 2023 - the statement said.

According to the OP, Romania became the ninth country to start bilateral security talks with Ukraine and reaffirmed its unwavering support for the independence and territorial integrity of our country, as well as its European and Euro-Atlantic path.

The parties discussed the main elements of a future bilateral security agreement and agreed on modalities for further negotiations.

