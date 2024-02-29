Ukraine is confident that an international tribunal will be established to bring the Russian leadership to justice for the crime of aggression

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 44954 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 177890 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 104056 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 355233 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 288245 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 208916 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 242122 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 254143 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160304 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372732 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 112812 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 107414 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 37000 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 50447 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 100053 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 101290 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 177890 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 355233 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 239533 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 288245 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 3942 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 30982 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 51318 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 37714 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 108227 views
Ukraine is confident that an international tribunal will be established to bring the Russian leadership to justice for the crime of aggression

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108632 views

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine expressed confidence that an international tribunal to prosecute the Russian leadership for the crime of aggression against Ukraine would be established, and that the prosecutor's office was already collecting evidence for this case.

Ukraine is confident that an international tribunal will be established to bring the Russian leadership to justice for the crime of aggression

  We have absolute confidence that the tribunal will be established - Kostin

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said that an active discussion is underway on the model of a tribunal to bring the Russian leadership to justice for the crime of aggression against Ukraine and expressed confidence that this tribunal will be established.

Kostin said this during a briefing on the sidelines of the United for Justice. United for Heritage, reports UNN.

Details

First, we have absolute confidence that this tribunal will be established. Second, we are actively discussing the model of the tribunal and are in constant contact with our partners. Thirdly, the idea of the tribunal itself already has broad support, as more than 40 countries have joined it

- Kostin said. 

He said that without waiting for the tribunal itself to be established, because the political discussion is still ongoing, the Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine is already operating in The Hague, which intends to help investigate the crime of aggression against Ukraine. 

28.06.23, 11:53 • 1237743 views

The Prosecutor General also emphasized that prosecutors from Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Romania, and the US Special Prosecutor are already working on collecting evidence and on how the case on charges of aggression crimes should look like.

They are developing strategies. In addition, we understand that the tribunal cannot deal with everyone involved. It is impossible. Let's not forget that we are investigating the crime of aggression ourselves and are considering more than 600 potential suspects, of which more than 200 have already been notified of suspicion. The special tribunal should focus on the highest political and military leadership and law enforcement agencies of the aggressor country

- Kostin noted.

However, he emphasized that understanding what this should look like will take time. In addition, according to him, Ukraine currently has no intention of expanding the composition of the joint investigation team itself.

Recall

Ukraine continues to insist that a special international tribunal to bring the Russian leadership to justice for the crime of aggression should have jurisdiction over the three of them: the president, the prime minister, and the foreign minister of the Russian Federation. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Andriy Kostin
Latvia
The Hague
Lithuania
Romania
Estonia
Ukraine
Poland
