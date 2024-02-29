Ukraine is confident that an international tribunal will be established to bring the Russian leadership to justice for the crime of aggression

We have absolute confidence that the tribunal will be established - Kostin

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said that an active discussion is underway on the model of a tribunal to bring the Russian leadership to justice for the crime of aggression against Ukraine and expressed confidence that this tribunal will be established.

Kostin said this during a briefing on the sidelines of the United for Justice. United for Heritage, reports UNN.

Details

First, we have absolute confidence that this tribunal will be established. Second, we are actively discussing the model of the tribunal and are in constant contact with our partners. Thirdly, the idea of the tribunal itself already has broad support, as more than 40 countries have joined it - Kostin said.

He said that without waiting for the tribunal itself to be established, because the political discussion is still ongoing, the Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine is already operating in The Hague, which intends to help investigate the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General also emphasized that prosecutors from Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Romania, and the US Special Prosecutor are already working on collecting evidence and on how the case on charges of aggression crimes should look like.

They are developing strategies. In addition, we understand that the tribunal cannot deal with everyone involved. It is impossible. Let's not forget that we are investigating the crime of aggression ourselves and are considering more than 600 potential suspects, of which more than 200 have already been notified of suspicion. The special tribunal should focus on the highest political and military leadership and law enforcement agencies of the aggressor country - Kostin noted.

However, he emphasized that understanding what this should look like will take time. In addition, according to him, Ukraine currently has no intention of expanding the composition of the joint investigation team itself.

Recall

Ukraine continues to insist that a special international tribunal to bring the Russian leadership to justice for the crime of aggression should have jurisdiction over the three of them: the president, the prime minister, and the foreign minister of the Russian Federation.