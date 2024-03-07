$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine helped Moldova avoid russian coup attempt - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 49591 views

Ukraine has shared intelligence with Moldova that helped the country prepare for and avoid a russian coup attempt, but Moldova, like other countries in the region, remains under threat of potential russian aggression.

Ukraine helped Moldova avoid russian coup attempt - Zelenskyy

Thanks to information from Ukrainian intelligence, Moldova was ready for russian attempts to unrest in the country. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the Italian TV channel Rai1 , UNN reports .

Details

According to him, Ukrainian intelligence helped Moldova avoid a russian coup attempt. At the same time, the head of state warned that Moldova, as well as the Baltic states, remain at risk. 

russia wants to invade Moldova. However, Ukraine shared its intelligence information, and Moldova was ready for a coup d'état by russia. The risk was avoided thanks to our intelligence. An attack on Moldova is not impossible, however, and the country is at risk, just like Kazakhstan and the Baltic states

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. 

Moldova did not ask Ukraine for military assistance - Zelenskyy25.02.24, 20:22 • 31449 views

Addendum

In the winter , Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that this spring russia would again try to destabilize the situation in Moldova

According to her, all this time russia has been trying to destabilize order and power in Chisinau, trying to use the regime in the Transnistrian region.

Recall

Moldova has decided to suspend the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, citing Russia's withdrawal from the treaty. Chisinau says that the situation in Europe has changed dramatically since the document was signed. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Maia Sandu
Chisinau
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Moldova
Kazakhstan
