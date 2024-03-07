Ukraine helped Moldova avoid russian coup attempt - Zelenskyy

Thanks to information from Ukrainian intelligence, Moldova was ready for russian attempts to unrest in the country. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the Italian TV channel Rai1 , UNN reports .

Details

According to him, Ukrainian intelligence helped Moldova avoid a russian coup attempt. At the same time, the head of state warned that Moldova, as well as the Baltic states, remain at risk.

russia wants to invade Moldova. However, Ukraine shared its intelligence information, and Moldova was ready for a coup d'état by russia. The risk was avoided thanks to our intelligence. An attack on Moldova is not impossible, however, and the country is at risk, just like Kazakhstan and the Baltic states - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Moldova did not ask Ukraine for military assistance - Zelenskyy

Addendum

In the winter , Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that this spring russia would again try to destabilize the situation in Moldova

According to her, all this time russia has been trying to destabilize order and power in Chisinau, trying to use the regime in the Transnistrian region.

Recall

Moldova has decided to suspend the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, citing Russia's withdrawal from the treaty. Chisinau says that the situation in Europe has changed dramatically since the document was signed.