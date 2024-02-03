Ukraine has transferred surplus electricity to Poland, exports to Moldova today - Energy Ministry

Due to a surplus of electricity in Ukraine's power grid on February 2, the surplus was transferred to the Polish power grid, and electricity is scheduled to be exported to Moldova this day. The nighttime attack that affected power supply in Kryvyi Rih was the third attack on power facilities in Dnipropetrovs'k region in the last week. This was reported on Saturday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

Generation and consumption

"Yesterday afternoon, a surplus of electricity appeared in the Ukrainian power system. The surplus was transferred to the power system of Poland (from 11:00 to 15:00) with a total supply of 1600 MWh," the Ministry said in a statement on social media.

As indicated, two TPP units and one CHPP unit were out of service for short-term repairs, while a unit and a building of thermal power plants were connected to the grid after the emergency work was completed. There are 6 thermal generation units in reserve that will be used if necessary.

Consequences of shelling and power outages

"As a result of an attack by enemy drones, an explosion occurred at a Ukrenergo substation in Dnipropetrovs'k region, and UAV wreckage was found on the territory. After a second attack, a fire broke out at the station, and equipment was partially disabled. As of this morning, the fire has been localized," the Energy Ministry said.

"Also, as a result of night shelling, the equipment of the TPP was partially de-energized. Consumers lost power," the agency said in a statement.

Power companies are reportedly working to restore power supply.

"However, given that the enemy has been attacking power facilities in Dnipropetrovska oblast for the third time in the last week, the power company is forced to use emergency outage schedules in Kryvyi Rih to stabilize the situation and carry out restoration work," the statement said.

At night, as noted, there were malfunctions in the control equipment at a 220 kV substation in Mykolaiv region (without consequences for the substation). The circumstances are being investigated.

As a result of the shelling, wires broke on power poles in Chernihiv region, causing blackouts in one locality, all consumers were connected to electricity.

Due to technical reasons, 110 kV lines were disconnected in Odesa region, and household consumers in two settlements lost power, but all of them were supplied with electricity.

Import/export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecasted at 9979 MWh, and exports to Moldova are also expected at 810 MWh.