Ukraine has transferred surplus electricity to Poland, exports to Moldova today - Energy Ministry

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103028 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130332 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131033 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172435 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169996 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276918 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177994 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167042 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148739 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245389 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102663 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 93220 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 90224 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100401 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 44341 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276918 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245389 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230594 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256023 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241860 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 10478 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130332 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104115 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104215 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120486 views
Ukraine has transferred surplus electricity to Poland, exports to Moldova today - Energy Ministry

Ukraine has transferred surplus electricity to Poland, exports to Moldova today - Energy Ministry

 • 31281 views

Due to the surplus of electricity in Ukraine, electricity was exported to Poland, and exports to Moldova are planned for today, although attacks on energy facilities have caused interruptions in supply.

Due to a surplus of electricity in Ukraine's power grid on February 2, the surplus was transferred to the Polish power grid, and electricity is scheduled to be exported to Moldova this day. The nighttime attack that affected power supply in Kryvyi Rih was the third attack on power facilities in Dnipropetrovs'k region in the last week. This was reported on Saturday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

Generation and consumption

"Yesterday afternoon, a surplus of electricity appeared in the Ukrainian power system. The surplus was transferred to the power system of Poland (from 11:00 to 15:00) with a total supply of 1600 MWh," the Ministry said in a statement on social media.

As indicated, two TPP units and one CHPP unit were out of service for short-term repairs, while a unit and a building of thermal power plants were connected to the grid after the emergency work was completed. There are 6 thermal generation units in reserve that will be used if necessary.

Consequences of shelling and power outages

"As a result of an attack by enemy drones, an explosion occurred at a Ukrenergo substation in Dnipropetrovs'k region, and UAV wreckage was found on the territory. After a second attack, a fire broke out at the station, and equipment was partially disabled. As of this morning, the fire has been localized," the Energy Ministry said.

"Also, as a result of night shelling, the equipment of the TPP was partially de-energized. Consumers lost power," the agency said in a statement.

Power companies are reportedly working to restore power supply.

"However, given that the enemy has been attacking power facilities in Dnipropetrovska oblast for the third time in the last week, the power company is forced to use emergency outage schedules in Kryvyi Rih to stabilize the situation and carry out restoration work," the statement said.

At night, as noted, there were malfunctions in the control equipment at a 220 kV substation in Mykolaiv region (without consequences for the substation). The circumstances are being investigated.

As a result of the shelling, wires broke on power poles in Chernihiv region, causing blackouts in one locality, all consumers were connected to electricity.

Due to technical reasons, 110 kV lines were disconnected in Odesa region, and household consumers in two settlements lost power, but all of them were supplied with electricity.

Import/export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecasted at 9979 MWh, and exports to Moldova are also expected at 810 MWh.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
dniproDnipro
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih
chernihivChernihiv
mykolaivMykolaiv
odesaOdesa
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising