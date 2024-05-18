Ukraine expects the participants of the Peace Summit to draw up an action plan on three points

Ukraine expects the participants of the Global Peace Summit to draw up a three-point action plan together. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with the French news agency AFP, UNN reports.

According to the President, we are talking about free navigation. This item includes the protection of port infrastructure, food security for the whole world and economic development for our country. Nuclear and energy security will also be discussed during the Summit to stop attacks on critical infrastructure. And the third point is the exchange of prisoners and the return of illegally deported children.

If we come out of the Summit with these three steps, with the majority of countries agreeing on these positions, it will mean that russia will not block them any further, and we will develop a step-by-step, very detailed plan for each of these points with certain countries at the technical level - Zelensky said.

According to him, Ukraine is ready to engage in dialogue with all states that support its territorial integrity. That is why the President and his team are actively working to involve representatives of the Global South in the Summit. After all, nuclear security is very important for China, food security for Africa and Asia, and prisoner exchange for the Arab world.

Even if they see the world differently, it is important to work to engage them because they have influence. Any kind of influence: defense - at the level of arms trade, somewhere - economic. They have influence on russia. And the more such countries we have on our side, on the side of the war, the more russia will have to take into account - the President emphasized.

The Office of the President of Ukraine stated that the countries participating in the Peace Summit to be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland will develop a common negotiating position and submit it to russia.

