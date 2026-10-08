Ukraine demands an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council over Russia’s massive strikes and dozens killed – Sybiha
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council following Russian strikes that killed 78 people and injured 215. Sybiha called for a resolute international response.
Ukraine has requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council over a new wave of Russian attacks that has killed 78 people and injured another 215 over the past few days. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this, UNN reports.
Details
According to the foreign minister, Russia is intensifying its strikes on civilians amid a lack of results on the battlefield. Pryluky, Kramatorsk, Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities have come under attack.
In response to another wave of Russian terror, Ukraine requested the convening of an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to consider the consequences of these attacks for international peace and security
Dozens killed and a call for an international response
The minister said that Russian strikes on October 7 alone killed at least 32 people, including five children in Pryluky. Three of them were one year old. In several regions, the Russians attacked residential neighborhoods and critical infrastructure facilities.
In addition, on October 8, Russian forces struck two passenger buses in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. According to Sybiha, 30 people were killed and another 18 were injured.
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The foreign minister emphasized that Russia continues to hold a permanent seat on the UN Security Council despite systematic attacks on Ukrainian civilians.
Sybiha called on the international community to take decisive action that would increase the cost of Russian aggression, ensure accountability for violations of international law, and strengthen Ukraine’s ability to protect its population.
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