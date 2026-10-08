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Kyiv is switching to survival mode – Klitschko urged residents to leave the capital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1534 views

Vitaliy Klitschko urged Kyiv residents with relatives outside the capital to consider leaving temporarily. Kyiv is preparing backup heating and supplies.

Kyiv is switching to survival mode – Klitschko urged residents to leave the capital
Vitaliy Klitschko. Photo: Kyiv City State Administration

Kyiv is switching to survival mode, urging residents who have friends or relatives outside the capital to consider temporarily relocating. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said this in an interview with AFP, reports UNN

New reports of destroyed buildings, wounded people, or people tragically killed arrive every day as the shelling of our city intensifies. Today, the main thing is to survive 

- Klitschko said. 

Klitschko said that residents who have friends or relatives outside Kyiv should consider temporarily relocating—repeating an offer that sparked a strong reaction last year. He stressed that he would never call for a full evacuation.

This is Putin's goal... the best-case scenario for Putin is when we all leave and hand over our empty cities and our country to him 

- Klitschko added. 

He added that, in preparation for winter, the city is building backup heating systems and stockpiling fuel, food, and drinking water.

No matter how well we prepare, if the air defense fails, we could find ourselves in the worst-case scenario 

- the mayor noted. 

We remind you 

Against the backdrop of problems facing the Russian army at the front, the Kremlin may intensify strikes on Kyiv. Putin ordered General Sergei Surovikin to destroy the bridges across the Dnipro in order to paralyze the capital.  

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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