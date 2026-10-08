Water pressure has decreased in the water supply networks of five districts of Kyiv; some buildings may be left without water
Kyiv • UNN
Water supply disruptions are possible in five districts of Kyiv due to reduced pressure. Kyivvodokanal is stabilizing the operation of the networks.
A decrease in pressure in the water supply networks is being observed simultaneously in five districts of Kyiv. Some buildings may experience a temporary interruption in water supply, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv City State Administration.
A decrease in pressure in the water supply networks is being observed in the Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts. Some buildings may experience a temporary interruption in water supply
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According to the Kyiv City State Administration, specialists from "Kyivvodokanal" are monitoring the situation and taking the necessary measures to stabilize the water supply.
We would add
As reported by Oleksandr Medvid, acting head of the Borshchahivka village council and secretary of the Borshchahivka village council, due to the power outage at the facilities of PrJSC "AK "Kyivvodokanal", the acceptance of wastewater into the sewerage networks of the city of Kyiv, in particular from the territory of the Borshchahivka community, has been temporarily suspended.
This affects the operation of the community's wastewater and water supply systems. The timeframe for restoring the systems' operation is currently unknown. As soon as we receive additional verified information regarding the restoration of the water supply, we will immediately report it
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