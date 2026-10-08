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In Kyiv, the metro and some public transport have suspended service due to a drop in voltage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 560 views

In Kyiv, the metro has temporarily halted trains and escalators due to a drop in voltage. The operation of some public transport in the Ukrainian capital has also been temporarily suspended.

In Kyiv, the metro and some public transport have suspended service due to a drop in voltage

On Thursday, October 8, Kyiv's metro temporarily suspended operations due to a drop in voltage. The metro press service reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

Due to a drop in voltage from external power-supply centers, train services and escalator operations in the metro have been temporarily suspended. We will provide additional information on the resumption of operations

 - the metro said.

Later, it reported that train services on the "blue" and "green" metro lines were gradually resuming, with longer intervals. At the same time, train services on the "red" line remain suspended.

The Kyiv City State Administration stated that, due to the lack of voltage in the power system, part of Kyiv's public transport services had been temporarily suspended.

Operational duplication of the Borshchahivska rapid tram line with buses is being arranged to transport passengers. We will provide additional information on the resumption of services and further changes in the operation of public transport

 - the statement said.

Additionally

Earlier, UNN reported that, since the beginning of October 8, one person had been killed and 11 others injured in Kyiv as a result of ongoing Russian attacks involving strike drones.

Later, two dead people were found at the site of the enemy strike. The death toll then rose to three.

Reminder

In Kyiv, specialists restored the section of the Northern Bridge damaged as a result of the Russian attack on October 4.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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