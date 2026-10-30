Ukraine convenes the UN Security Council after 20 people were killed in Russian strikes

Ukraine initiated an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council over the massive Russian strikes on Dnipro, Chernihiv and Kremenchuk on October 29. As a result of the attacks by the Russian Armed Forces that day, 20 people were killed and dozens were injured. On October 30, Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the UN Andrii Melnyk reported this on the social network "X", UNN reports.

Details

According to the diplomat, the Ukrainian side requested that an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council be convened over the latest Russian attacks on civilians. Melnyk said that he had signed the relevant letter addressed to the President of the UN Security Council, emphasizing the need for an international response to the deaths of civilians.

In light of Russia’s latest barbaric atrocities against Ukrainian civilians in Dnipro, Chernihiv and Kremenchuk, where Russian missiles deliberately killed 20 Ukrainians and wounded dozens of others, we are convening an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council - he said.

The Ukrainian diplomat also called for Russia to be expelled from the United Nations. He also noted that previous discussions at the UN had not yet produced sufficient practical results. Despite this, Ukraine will continue to use international platforms to draw attention to Russian attacks and their consequences.

Context

On October 29, Russian forces carried out a series of strikes on Dnipro, Chernihiv and Kremenchuk, killing at least 20 people.

In Dnipro, a Russian drone attacked the railway station platform, where passenger trains were located. Fifteen people were killed in the strike, and another 14 were injured.

In Chernihiv, a Russian drone struck the central part of the city. Two 15-year-old girls were killed, and dozens of people were injured. Children are among those injured.

In Kremenchuk, Poltava region, residential buildings came under Russian attack. Three people were killed and another 32 were injured, including six children.

We remind you

On October 30, mourning was declared in Dnipro, Chernihiv and Poltava region for those killed as a result of the Russian attacks.