Ukraine announced its national team squad for the 2026 World Cup play-off match against Sweden

Ukraine has announced its official squad for the 2026 World Cup qualification play-off match against Sweden. The composition of the Ukrainian national team has also been announced, reports UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Association of Football.

Details

The squad includes two potential debutants. Dynamo Kyiv goalkeeper Ruslan Neshcheret will compete for a starting spot with Anatoliy Trubin and Dmytro Riznyk.

Meanwhile, forward Matviy Ponomarenko will be an option alongside Vladyslav Vanat and Roman Yaremchuk.

The goalkeepers are Anatoliy Trubin, Dmytro Riznyk, and Ruslan Neshcheret.

The defenders during the match will be the following athletes: Illia Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Svatok, Valeriy Bondar, Eduard Sarapiy, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Oleksandr Tymchyk, and Bohdan Mykhailichenko.

Meanwhile, the midfielders are Yehor Yarmoliuk, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Oleh Ocheretko, Heorhiy Sudakov, Mykola Shaparenko, Oleksandr Pikhalyonok, Nazar Voloshyn, Oleksiy Hutsuliak, Viktor Tsyhankov, and Oleksandr Zubkov.

At the same time, the forwards are Vladyslav Vanat, Roman Yaremchuk, and Matviy Ponomarenko.

Recall

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin was not included in the Ukrainian national team's squad for the decisive play-off matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.