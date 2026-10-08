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Ukraine and the US have "new ideas and proposals" regarding peace and security guarantees - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

Representatives of the US, Ukraine and European partners will meet in Miami on October 9. They will discuss security guarantees, reconstruction and the war.

Ukraine and the US have "new ideas and proposals" regarding peace and security guarantees - media
Illustrative photo

On Friday, October 9, during a meeting between the American and Ukrainian sides, proposals regarding security guarantees for Ukraine, a postwar reconstruction plan, and other aspects of the war are expected to be discussed. This was reported by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, as reported by UNN

Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will meet with Ukrainian representatives in Miami tomorrow to discuss new ideas and proposals that the American negotiators began developing together with the Russians and Ukrainians during their recent visit to the region 

- Ravid wrote. 

He noted that representatives of the National Security Council and the Treasury Department would also take part in the meeting on the American side. 

Meeting of the Ukrainian team with Kushner and Witkoff — who will represent Kyiv and whether Europeans will join08.10.26, 21:06 • 10932 views

The United States also invited national security advisers from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, as well as representatives of NATO and the EU. 

A source in the United States said that the parties would discuss proposals regarding security guarantees for Ukraine, a postwar reconstruction plan, and other aspects of the conflict. 

They are all worried about the winter. If the war does not end, it will be a difficult winter. Therefore, the United States is trying to mediate between the parties with the aim of creating a unified proposal 

- the source added. 

We remind you 

The Ukrainian negotiating team will meet in the United States on Friday, October 9, with Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. European partners will join the talks.  

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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