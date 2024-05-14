Ukraine and Luxembourg start negotiations on a security agreement

Ukraine and Luxembourg have begun bilateral talks on concluding an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden agreed to start working on the document during a telephone conversation the day before.

In accordance with the President's order, the Ukrainian negotiating delegation is headed by the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak. Today's round of talks was conducted by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva.

We are grateful to Luxembourg for its unwavering support and leadership, in particular in such issues as co-chairing the IT coalition, military assistance, and support for Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO. I am convinced that all this will be reflected in our security agreement - Ihor Zhovkva emphasized.

The OP added that the parties had thoroughly studied the text of the draft agreement, discussed the content of certain provisions, and agreed on further steps.

Already after the first round, they noted significant progress towards signing the document.

Recall

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expects all NATO member states to sign security agreements with Ukraine.