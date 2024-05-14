ukenru
Zelenskyy and South Korean President discuss prospects for concluding an agreement on security guarantees

Zelenskyy and South Korean President discuss prospects for concluding an agreement on security guarantees

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18608 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with South Korean leader Yun Seok-ol the prospects of concluding a bilateral agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with his Korean counterpart Yun Seok-yeol the prospects of concluding a bilateral agreement on security guarantees, UNN reports .

We continue our international work. Today I had telephone conversations with President of France Emmanuel Macron and President of the Republic of Korea Yun Seok-yeol

- Zelensky said on Telegram.

According to him, the main topic of the talks is preparations for the Global Peace Summit. I am grateful for the confirmation of my participation in the Summit.

Macron confirms Zelenskyy's participation in the Peace Summit, discusses the situation in Kharkiv.

The parties discussed the development of bilateral cooperation, the creation of a system of security guarantees for Ukraine and the prospects for concluding a bilateral agreement on security guarantees

 ," Zelensky wrote.

Addendum 

On May 9, it was reported that South Korean President Yun Seok-yol held one of his few press conferences. Speaking to the media, the politician assured that Seoul would continue to provide humanitarian support to Ukraine.

The South Korean president reminded that the country provides humanitarian aid to Ukraine, but adheres to the policy of not providing lethal weapons to any country that is actively involved in conflicts.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
seoulSeoul
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
telegramTelegram
south-koreaSouth Korea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising