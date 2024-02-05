UK Parliament report shows military unprepared for war due to overstretched forces and lack of readiness

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102911 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130132 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130885 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172313 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169914 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276763 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177977 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167038 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148735 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245279 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102533 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 92466 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 89407 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100278 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 43393 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276763 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245279 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230491 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255924 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241764 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 9710 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130132 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104060 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104169 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120440 views
UK Parliament report shows military unprepared for war due to overstretched forces and lack of readiness

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32738 views

The British Parliament's Defense Committee has released a report that says the country's troops are unprepared for war due to overstretching and lack of readiness.

The Committee on the issue of defense of the House of Commons of the British Parliament published a report concerning the defense capability of the country. According to the parliamentarians' report, the kingdom's troops are not ready for war, the UNN writes with reference to the official report of the parliament.

"Readiness is the ability to deploy personnel and equipment in a timely manner so that personnel are trained to use that equipment effectively and the Armed Forces are able to sustain the deployment until the mission is accomplished. We have considered each of the following factors in relation to the UK:

-  operational readiness - the ability to deploy forces to meet standing commitments or respond to a crisis. We believe it is proven, but with overstretch problems.

- combat readiness - the ability to deploy and sustain forces that can fight with high intensity in multiple territories over an extended period of time. We find this questionable;

- strategic readiness - a state's ability to identify and utilize all the tools available to it to support military action. It appears that it is still more of a concept being discussed within the government than a coherent policy with measurable results," the committee's findings said.

Sweden and the UK join the Drone Coalition for Ukraine25.01.2024, 15:32 • 23460 views

Parliamentarians say they have been hampered throughout the inquiry by a lack of transparency on the part of the government. Members of the House of Commons have faced long periods of inability to obtain information that had previously been published publicly.

"The UK Armed Forces have been deployed beyond their capacity in response to the deteriorating security situation, but they are all short of capability and reserves, and are losing personnel faster than they can recruit. They are also constantly overstretched, and this is having a negative impact on retention, as well as delaying the development of combat readiness. Either the Ministry of Defense must be fully funded to participate in operations and simultaneously develop combat readiness or the Government must reduce the operational burden on the Armed Forces.

There is no easy answer to these problems. We recognize that the Government is considering options to improve recruitment and retention while seeking to reform its procurement system to build industrial capacity so that ammunition stocks can be replenished. We welcome these initiatives, but realize that previous reforms have not had the desired effect. It is clear that the government will never achieve warfighting or strategic readiness without a thriving industrial base and without proposals that can attract, develop, and sustain sufficient numbers of skilled military personnel to meet the growing and evolving military challenges we face as a nation. These reforms must work, and at a pace.

Despite the United Kingdom spending around £50 billion a year on defense (plus more on Ukraine), the UK Armed Forces require continued investment to be able to fight a long, high-intensity war alongside our allies against an equal adversary," the MPs said.

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World

