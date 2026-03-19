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Two patrol police officers killed during fighting near Kostiantynivka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1666 views

Artem Safonenko and Andriy Mandyk from the Khizhak brigade died while performing a combat mission. The police officers served in Odesa and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Two patrol police officers killed during fighting near Kostiantynivka

Two patrol police officers, Artem Safonenko and Andriy Mandyk, were killed while performing a combat mission on the outskirts of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. This was reported by the press service of the National Police, according to UNN.

On March 19, while performing a combat mission on the outskirts of Kostiantynivka, two patrol police officers were killed: Artem Safonenko and Andriy Mandyk.

- the report says.

The National Police reported that Lieutenant Artem Safonenko served in the patrol police of Odesa region. He joined the "Predator" brigade and became the senior pilot of the "Hornet Queen" UAV. His comrades remember him as a reliable person who always came to the rescue and loved his daughter above all else.

Senior Police Lieutenant Andriy Mandyk served in the patrol police department of Zaporizhzhia region. As part of the "Predator" brigade, he was an FPV group sapper and a repeater pilot. After being wounded, he returned to duty, demonstrating true courage and loyalty to his oath. In February of this year, Andriy got married.

They will remain in our memory as people devoted to their cause. True warriors who defended Ukraine until their last breath. We express our sincere condolences to the families and friends of our fallen colleagues.

- emphasized the National Police.

Recall

In Sloviansk, Donetsk region, a man shot a police officer during a document check.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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