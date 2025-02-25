ukenru
Turkey is not against Ukraine's membership in NATO - Foreign Minister

Turkey is not against Ukraine's membership in NATO - Foreign Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21900 views

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan confirmed that the country is not against Ukraine's membership in NATO. According to him, Ukraine seeks membership for the sake of security guarantees.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Turkey does not oppose Ukraine becoming a NATO member. He said that this is the official position of the country.

This was reported by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, UNN reports.

We don't mind if they (Ukraine - ed.) want to be a member of NATO, but we have to be very realistic, because we have openly stated that we are in favor of Ukraine being a member of NATO. This was a statement by our president, so this is our official position

- Fidan said.

He also noted that Ukrainians are asking for NATO membership not just to be a member, but to have security guarantees.

I think that security guarantees to prevent a repeat of the war are one of the main issues we are discussing in the negotiations. For example, Ukrainians, in particular, want to see NATO membership, if not the creation of a large international coalition to be deployed along the contact line, or the Russians may have other ideas about guarantees and security. These are the issues we are discussing with alternative scenarios

- Fidan said.

Recall

During the Support Ukraine Summit on February 24, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the country has been expressing its opposition to the war since the beginning of the conflict and will continue to support Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence. He hopes that 2025 will be the year in which peace is built.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
natoNATO
redzhep-taip-erdohanRecep Tayyip Erdogan
khakan-fidanHakan Fidan
turkeyTurkey
ukraineUkraine

