Turkey closes thousands of hotels

Turkish authorities are planning to close 17% of all hotels in the country as part of inspections conducted after the tragedy at a ski resort. This will mainly affect the city of Istanbul, but popular tourist resorts will also be affected. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Turkish TV channel NTV and the publication Turizm Günlüğü.

It is noted that the Ministry of Culture and Tourism has decided to close 4,380 hotels that have been recognized as not meeting tourist requirements over the past three years.

According to the amendments to the Tourism Promotion Law in 2021 and 2023, hotels that have been granted business licenses by municipalities and special provincial administrations must obtain a tourism business license within 6 months - the post says.

Hotels that fail to obtain a tourism license during this period will be closed within a month.

According to Turizm Günlüğü, the ministry has decided to close 4,380 facilities that have not completed the qualification checks for tourist facilities as early as 2022. The closure process was carried out by municipalities and special provincial administrations, which are authorized to issue business and work licenses to enterprises.

It was stated that there are only 25 thousand 908 tourist facilities in Turkey, and as part of the application, almost 17% of these facilities were closed because they did not meet the standards.

Istanbul ranks first among the provinces with tourist facilities that have been closed over the past 3 years, with 767 facilities. This province is followed by Izmir with 515 facilities and Sakarya with 499 facilities - noted in Turizm Günlüğü.

Hotels in the Kaleici neighborhood, popular with foreign tourists, have been closed due to violations, including the lack of operating licenses, Muratpasa Municipality head Umit Uysal told NTV.

“We work in coordination with all departments during inspections, including fire safety,” the official said.

A deadly fire broke out at the Grand Kartal Hotel in a ski resort in Turkey . 76 people died, 52 bodies were identified, and nine suspects were detained.

