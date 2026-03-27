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Trump's signature to appear on dollar bills in honor of the USA's 250th anniversary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

Starting in June, the US will begin printing currency with Donald Trump's signature to commemorate the 250th anniversary of independence. The first banknotes will enter circulation in June.

Trump's signature to appear on dollar bills in honor of the USA's 250th anniversary

US paper money will bear the signature of President Donald Trump starting this summer. This is the first time a sitting president has signed American money, Reuters reports, citing the US Treasury Department, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the updated banknotes, the issuance of which is timed to coincide with the 250th anniversary of US independence, will also for the first time in 165 years not bear the signature of the US Treasurer, who reports to the Secretary of the Treasury.

The first $100 banknotes with the signatures of Trump and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will be printed in June, with other denominations to follow in subsequent months. It may take several weeks for the new banknotes to circulate in banks

- the publication writes.

It is indicated that the US Treasury Department continues to issue banknotes with the signatures of the former head of the ministry during Joe Biden's presidency - Janet Yellen, and the treasurer - Lynn Malerba.

The Treasury is still issuing banknotes with the signatures of former Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and former Treasurer Lynn Malerba, both from President Joe Biden's administration.

The signature change is a new attempt by the Trump administration and its allies to place the president's name on buildings, institutions, government programs, warships, and coins. The Federal Commission of Fine Arts, whose members were appointed by Trump, last week approved the design of a commemorative gold coin featuring Trump

- the article says.

The authors also quote current US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who said that "this move was appropriate for the 250th anniversary of the US, given the strong US economic growth and financial stability during Trump's second term."

Recall

The US Federal Commission of Fine Arts, composed of members appointed by President Donald Trump, unanimously approved a commemorative gold coin with his image, which is part of a series of coins that the US Mint plans to issue in honor of this year's 250th anniversary of America.

Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - media25.10.25, 10:29 • 77637 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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Scott Bessent
United States Department of the Treasury
Reuters
Donald Trump
Janet Yellen
Joe Biden
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