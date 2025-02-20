US Vice President J.D. Vance said that US President Donald Trump does not just want to stop the war now so that it can resume in a month, he wants to bring lasting peace to Europe. Trump wants peace in the interests of Russia, Ukraine, Europe, and most importantly, in the interests of the American people. Vance said this at the Conservative Political Action Conference, ABC News reports, UNN reports.

I'll tell you what goals drive Trump's policy. It's very simple: he wants the killing to stop, he wants to bring lasting peace to Europe - he doesn't just want to stop the war now so that it can resume in a month - he wants to bring lasting peace to Europe because the president believes in it, and he's absolutely right, peace is in the interests of Russia, in the interests of Ukraine, in the interests of Europe, but most importantly, peace is in the interests of the American people - Vance said.

Addendum

Vance defended President Donald Trump's talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and said the end of the war is near.

He also warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy against "attacking" US President Donald Trump, sayingthat publicly "slandering" him could only backfire.

US President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor Michael Volz sees the possibility of a settlement between Trump and Zelenskiy, despite recent criticism.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva harshly criticized White House Chief of Staff Donald Trump amid the latter's statements about President Zelensky.