Trump pressures Lithuania to open its ports for Belarusian potash exports despite EU sanctions

The Trump administration is pressuring Lithuania to open a major port on the Baltic Sea for the export of Belarusian potash, despite European sanctions. The United States seeks to reduce its dependence on Canada for supplies of this key fertilizer component and help lower costs for American farmers. Politico reports this, citing four European officials and sources familiar with the negotiations, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, U.S. Special Envoy for Belarus John Coale has discussed with Lithuanian diplomats in recent weeks the possibility of easing restrictions on Belarusian goods. The American side has also explored the prospects of using other Baltic Sea ports, including Riga.

One of the journalists’ sources said that Trump’s team had stepped up contacts with the Lithuanian side. Two Eastern European officials reported that Coale has been raising the issue of transiting Belarusian potash at various levels of the Lithuanian government for more than a year.

They are applying pressure politely, but we are responding absolutely clearly: no – said one of the Eastern European officials

The U.S. State Department declined to comment on specific commercial arrangements. At the same time, a department representative said that Washington regularly considers with its partners opportunities that align with the economic interests of the United States. He also emphasized that purchasing Belarusian potash would help lower prices for American farmers.

US lifts sanctions on Belarusian potash - media

As the publication notes, the United States is almost entirely dependent on imports of potash fertilizers, with about 80% of supplies coming from Canada. The search for alternative sources intensified after trade negotiations between Washington and Ottawa broke down and both sides raised tariffs. Belarus controls about 20% of the global potash market.

Last month, Trump said he was working on a major deal with Minsk to purchase Belarusian fertilizer at lower prices. Before sanctions were imposed, about 90% of Belarusian potash fertilizer exports passed through the Lithuanian port of Klaipėda.

At the same time, U.S. initiatives are meeting resistance in the Baltic countries. European officials fear that easing the restrictions would strengthen Alexander Lukashenko’s position and provide his regime with additional resources. EU sanctions against Belarus require regular renewal, with the next renewal expected in February 2027.

The United States wants to buy cheaper potash from Belarus; Trump announced preparations for a major deal