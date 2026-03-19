The US has removed "Belarusian Potash Company" and "Belaruskali" from its sanctions lists. Belarusian media reported this, citing a statement by US Special Envoy John Cole, UNN reports.

Details

The decision has already come into force and concerns key enterprises of the Belarusian potash industry, which is one of the country's main export items.

Cole emphasized that this time the procedure for lifting restrictions will take place "significantly faster" than during previous stages. Before visiting Minsk, US representatives held extensive consultations with the Ministry of Finance and other structures responsible for sanctions policy.

Recall

On March 5, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka pardoned 18 prisoners, 15 of whom were convicted under "extremist" articles.