Trump plans to impose 10% duty on all EU goods - The Telegraph

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is considering imposing a 10% tariff on imports of products from the European Union. This was reported by The Telegraph, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, a variant is being discussed whereby new customs restrictions could cover the entire range of European imports. At the same time, analysts suggest that such a step could be part of a broader strategy for US trade relations with other countries.

Washington has previously applied a similar policy: during Trump's first term, duties of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum from the EU were imposed. This led to retaliatory measures by Brussels, which in 2018 restricted the import of a number of American goods, including whiskey, motorcycles, and denim.

Recall

EU leaders at a meeting in Brussels discussed a possible response to Trump's new tariffs on European goods. European leaders declared unity in opposing US trade restrictions.