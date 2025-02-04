Trump plans to impose 10% duty on all EU goods - The Telegraph

ukenru
02:39 PM • 40997 views

Exclusive
11:57 AM • 74725 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103987 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107217 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125650 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 102736 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131095 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103630 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113352 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116946 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM • 99568 views

February 28, 07:13 AM • 99568 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring
February 28, 07:34 AM • 28168 views

February 28, 07:34 AM • 28168 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 114065 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114065 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 34104 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108533 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 40964 views

02:39 PM • 40964 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125646 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125646 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131093 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163685 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 153682 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153682 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 7001 views

03:20 PM • 7001 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 13067 views

02:48 PM • 13067 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108533 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 114065 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114065 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138956 views
Trump plans to impose 10% duty on all EU goods - The Telegraph

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33079 views

The Trump administration is considering a 10% tariff on all imports from the EU. European leaders are already discussing retaliatory measures to possible US trade restrictions.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is considering imposing a 10% tariff on imports of products from the European Union. This was reported by The Telegraph, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, a variant is being discussed whereby new customs restrictions could cover the entire range of European imports. At the same time, analysts suggest that such a step could be part of a broader strategy for US trade relations with other countries. 

Washington has previously applied a similar policy: during Trump's first term, duties of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum from the EU were imposed. This led to retaliatory measures by Brussels, which in 2018 restricted the import of a number of American goods, including whiskey, motorcycles, and denim. 

Recall

EU leaders at a meeting in Brussels discussed a possible response to Trump's new tariffs on European goods. European leaders declared unity in opposing US trade restrictions.

Julia Kotwicka

washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising