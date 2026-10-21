U.S. President Donald Trump wants to force Ukraine to sign a peace agreement at the G20 summit in December. At the same time, Russia may use this time to intensify strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with the aim of condemning its population to death. This is stated in an article by The Atlantic, reports UNN.

Details

The next two months could prove decisive. Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and pressure from the United States could influence the terms for ending the war. At the same time, Trump blames Ukraine for rising fuel prices in the United States, while the Kremlin proposed discussing Ukraine without its participation, the publication’s authors note.

The U.S. president, who previously boasted that he could resolve the war within 24 hours, lifted some sanctions against Russia and struck a deal with Putin on diesel fuel imports, thereby giving a boost to the Russian war machine. He and his allies threatened Kyiv, demanding that Zelenskyy stop attacks on Russian oil refineries, otherwise Ukraine risks losing access to U.S. intelligence, weapons, and satellite communications, which it uses for self-defense. Now the calendar has become Ukraine’s enemy — and, as Ukrainians fear, Donald Trump has become the same kind of enemy — the publication states.

The Atlantic also does not rule out another suspension of U.S. aid if Ukraine does not stop striking Russian oil refineries.

Some people close to Trump expressed the view that the United States should go even further and stop sharing intelligence with Ukraine. Trump’s submissiveness to Putin has been a relevant topic for a decade, but this new bout of sycophancy has created yet another obstacle for Republicans ahead of the elections. The death of Lindsey Graham deprived Ukraine of its greatest protector in Trump’s inner circle, and no one has been able to take his place on the issue of supporting Ukraine — the publication states.

Recall

Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov stated that Russia was ready to resume trilateral talks with Ukraine and the United States in the first ten days of November.