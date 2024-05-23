Today is the Day of the Ukrainian Marines: the role of marines in repelling Russian aggression

Today, on May 23, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Marines of the Ukrainian Navy, UNN reports.

The professional holiday of marines in Ukraine was established in 2014 and was initially celebrated on November 16. In fact, it was timed to coincide with the approval of the first oath of office of a Ukrainian marine in 1992.

As part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Ukrainian Revolution in 2018, the holiday was moved to May 23. It was on this day in 1918 that the then Hetman Pavlo Skoropadskyi issued a decree to start forming a Marine Corps brigade.

The brigade consisted of three regiments stationed in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Ochakiv, and Perekop. The text of the marine's oath was approved on May 30, 1918.

On May 23, 2018, the Marines were handed new berets - the color of a sea wave - during a ceremony.

After the occupation of Crimea by Russia, 200 people remained in the Ukrainian Marines. As of 2021, the number of marines has increased to 7,000.

At the time of the full-scale Russian invasion, the Ukrainian Marine Corps consisted of two separate brigades, 6 separate battalions, and a separate reconnaissance battalion.

Major General Dmytro Delyatytskyi is the commander of the Marine Corps of the Ukrainian Navy.

Marines are taking part in battles in all important areas of the frontline. The units of the 36th Separate Brigade and the 503rd Separate Marine Battalion participated in the defense of Mariupol.