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Today, government officials will attend the meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 526 views

The faction meeting will consider important draft laws with the participation of government officials. The agenda for April 7 includes issues of cooperation with the IMF and the European Union.

Today, government officials will attend the meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction

Today, a meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction will be held with the participation of government officials, where important draft laws will be discussed. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to UNN.

In 20 minutes, the Servant of the People faction meeting is scheduled to begin, where government officials will present important draft laws.

- Zheleznyak reported.

According to him, another Conciliation Council is already scheduled for tomorrow morning, "where the same trick will be performed for all other factions."

Parcels, digital platforms, military levy. Committee approved tax changes from IMF package, next - parliament's vote06.04.26, 12:58 • 17342 views

Earlier, the MP reported that during today's Conciliation Council, "everyone quarreled and dispersed."

Zheleznyak also published the Verkhovna Rada's agenda for April 7, which he called ambitious. It should be noted that MPs are to consider draft laws important for Ukraine's cooperation with the EU and the IMF.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
International Monetary Fund
Servant of the People
European Union
Yaroslav Zheleznyak