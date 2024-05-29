ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Three security agreements in two days: Zelensky summed up the results of part of the European Tour

Three security agreements in two days: Zelensky summed up the results of part of the European Tour

May 29, 2024

Ukraine signed three security agreements with Spain, Belgium and Portugal during Zelensky's European Tour.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, May 29, summed up the results of his working visits to Spain, Belgium and Portugal, which he made this week. In particular, he said that Ukraine managed to sign three more security agreements for our state. About it UNN reports with reference to Zelensky's message in Telegram. 

"Three more clear votes for the peace summit, three more security agreements for Ukraine, three more fundamental confirmations of our benchmark – full integration of Ukraine into the European Space. Joint projects in the production of weapons, equipment, ammunition, the approaching use of the F-16 in our sky by our soldiers – even more Ukrainian tools to protect lives," Zelensky wrote. 

The head of state thanked  Spain, Belgium and Portugal for new decisions in support of Ukraine, our defense, our diplomacy and Joint Economic Work, in particular in the military-industrial complex. 

Recall 

On May 27, Ukraine and Spain signed a bilateral security agreement that provides for the provision of 1 billion euros of military assistance to Ukraine this year and 5 billion euros over the next three years. 

On May 28, Ukraine signed a bilateral agreement on security cooperation with Belgium. According to it, Belgium has pledged to provide Ukraine with at least 977 million euros of military assistance and 30 F-16 fighter jets by 2028.

In addition, on the same day, Ukraine signed a bilateral security agreement with Portugal. It provides, in particular, for the provision of at least 126 million euros of military support this year. It confirms its participation in the F16 coalition, the international coalition of maritime security capabilities, as well as in the program for the purchase of large-caliber ammunition

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
telegramTelegram
belgiumBelgium
spainSpain
portugalPortugal
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon
polandPoland

